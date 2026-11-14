Attleboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re good with machines and details.

Employer: Wickeder Group │ Engineered Materials Solutions

Wickeder Group │ Engineered Materials Solutions Location: Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate slitter, bonding mill, or rolling mill equipment, inspect parts, and keep detailed production records. Comes with premium health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, 10% 2nd-shift premium, on-the-job training, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Employer: Kelly (onsite at Vishay Electro Films)

(onsite at Vishay Electro Films) Location: Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:45 PM – 12:15 AM)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour + 10% shift differential

Run and monitor screen-printing machines, check print quality, and keep the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like routine, steady 40 hours/week, and clear work instructions.

Employer: Kelly

Location: Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (2 PM – 10 PM)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Work with small electronic parts, run tape & reel machines, and inspect parts under a microscope. Great if you have good eyesight, like detailed work, and want a clean, organized, safety-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.