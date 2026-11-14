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🏥 Attleboro Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Attleboro, MA right now, with options from hands-on home care to mental health and pharmacy work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: North Attleboro Pharmacy
- Location: Attleboro, MA (in person)
- Type: Other (30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour
Independent retail pharmacy role for an experienced tech (5+ years) who can handle prescriptions, insurance billing, and customer service. Offers stable hours, 401(k) with match, PTO, and chances to learn compounding; Saturday 9–3 availability is required.
Master's Level Clinician (Seeking LICSW) – Fee For Service
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Attleboro, MA (hybrid: office + telehealth)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Compensation: Up to $73,600, based on licensure, sessions, and bonuses
Mental health clinician role for those pursuing LICSW in Massachusetts, with a mix of in-person and telehealth sessions. You get admin support, supervision, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, CEU reimbursement, and student loan repayment assistance, plus a ramp stipend if you offer 30+ hours/week.
CNA/HHA/PCA Caregiver – $20 to $23/Hour
- Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
- Location: Attleboro, MA (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time and part-time, first and second shifts
- Pay: $20 – $23/hour, weekly pay
Home care role for CNA, HHA, or PCA caregivers who want flexible hours and 20+ hours/week. You’ll help clients with daily living, mobility, meals, and companionship so they can stay safely at home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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