These Attalla pups are so ready to love someone. All three are already in rescue care, vetted, and just waiting for the right family to say “yes.”

Breed: Greyhound / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Gender: Male

Color: White with brown/chocolate

Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue

Contact: (256) 738-8574

About 50 lbs , long-legged and lean

, long-legged and lean Described as having the sweetest personality and being the most laid-back of his siblings

and being the of his siblings Playful and food-motivated ; enjoys his toys

and ; enjoys his toys Does great with kids and cats

Would do best as the only male dog in the home

in the home Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and heartworm negative

DJ sounds like a wonderful match for a family who wants a calm, loyal buddy by their side.

👉 Meet DJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie / Shar Pei mix ("super mutt")

Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue

Contact: (256) 738-8574

About 45 lbs

Very smart and expressive ; his emotions show clearly on his face

; his emotions show clearly on his face Has lots of energy and would love an active family

and would love an Can be a bit mischievous and playful

and playful Loves games like “catch me if you can” and even doing “parkour” in his kennel

Colton is a great fit for someone who enjoys training, playtime, and an energetic companion.

👉 Meet Colton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Young (about 4 years)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Weight: About 55 lbs

Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue

Contact: (256) 738-8574

Fun-loving girl with lots of energy

Has a gentle, sensitive side and can be shy at first

and can be Once she feels safe, her sweet personality shines

Currently learning manners, leash walking, and crate training and making great progress

and making Does well with male dogs, cats, and kids

Dolly would be a lovely match for a patient home that can help her build confidence and enjoy playtime.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Attalla, AL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Rose Acres Rescue or giving them a call at (256) 738-8574 about DJ, Colton, or Dolly.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.