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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Attalla
These Attalla pups are so ready to love someone. All three are already in rescue care, vetted, and just waiting for the right family to say “yes.”
DJ
Breed: Greyhound / Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Adult (about 4 years)
Gender: Male
Color: White with brown/chocolate
Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue
Contact: (256) 738-8574
- About 50 lbs, long-legged and lean
- Described as having the sweetest personality and being the most laid-back of his siblings
- Playful and food-motivated; enjoys his toys
- Does great with kids and cats
- Would do best as the only male dog in the home
- Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and heartworm negative
DJ sounds like a wonderful match for a family who wants a calm, loyal buddy by their side.
👉 Meet DJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colton
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie / Shar Pei mix ("super mutt")
Age: Adult (about 4 years)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue
Contact: (256) 738-8574
- About 45 lbs
- Very smart and expressive; his emotions show clearly on his face
- Has lots of energy and would love an active family
- Can be a bit mischievous and playful
- Loves games like “catch me if you can” and even doing “parkour” in his kennel
Colton is a great fit for someone who enjoys training, playtime, and an energetic companion.
👉 Meet Colton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix
Age: Young (about 4 years)
Gender: Female
Color: White
Weight: About 55 lbs
Shelter: Rose Acres Rescue
Contact: (256) 738-8574
- Fun-loving girl with lots of energy
- Has a gentle, sensitive side and can be shy at first
- Once she feels safe, her sweet personality shines
- Currently learning manners, leash walking, and crate training and making great progress
- Does well with male dogs, cats, and kids
Dolly would be a lovely match for a patient home that can help her build confidence and enjoy playtime.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Attalla, AL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Rose Acres Rescue or giving them a call at (256) 738-8574 about DJ, Colton, or Dolly.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.