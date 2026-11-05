📢 $10,000 STEM donation to McAdams High School

📢 $10,000 donation boosts STEM at McAdams High School

Boardwalk Pipelines, including Gulf South and Texas Gas, has donated $10,000 to McAdams High School in the Attala County School District.

The school will use this money to buy STEM learning resources and equipment, giving students more access to hands-on tools and helping strengthen their academic foundation in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The district shared its thanks to Boardwalk for supporting local schools and students as the company invests in energy infrastructure.

Those pictured receiving the donation are:

Ben Estes (Boardwalk)

(Boardwalk) Dietrich Harmon (Principal)

(Principal) Lorean Kilbert (District Admin.)

(District Admin.) Rhyne Thompson (Superintendent)

(Superintendent) Ryan Renfrow (Assistant Superintendent)

This is a feel-good update for families with students at McAdams High School and anyone who cares about local education and STEM programs.