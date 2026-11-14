Looking for a loyal friend in Atoka, TN? These wonderful dogs are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Coco is a beautiful brindle and white Boxer mix with a classic, athletic Boxer build. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

For more information or to ask about Coco, please contact Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Grace is a lovely adult hound mix with a rich brown, chocolate, and black coat. Hounds are often known for their keen noses and big hearts, and Grace is ready for someone who will give her time, patience, and love. Her adoption fee supports her care at Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

To learn more or set up a visit, reach out to Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Jinu is a young Catahoula Leopard Dog mix with a striking black and brindle coat. As a younger dog, he’ll benefit from training, playtime, and an active home that can help him grow into his best self. His adoption fee helps cover his vetting and daily care at Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

If you think Jinu might be your match, contact Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter to ask about him.

👉 Meet Jinu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Atoka, TN, please consider visiting Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter or sharing these pups with friends and family. The right person might be just a share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.