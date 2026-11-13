📅 Virtual talk: Lessons from a fire crew MAYDAY event

A special virtual Fire Chief’s Chat is set for November 19, 2026, at 9:00 am CDT.

Chief Bill Scott from the Town of Atoka, Tennessee Fire Department will walk through a real fire crew MAYDAY incident in Atoka and what was learned from it.

He’ll cover:

What led up to the MAYDAY

Incident command and decisions made under pressure

and decisions made under pressure Fireground communications and crew accountability

and crew accountability Key lessons learned and areas to improve

and areas to improve How to prepare your department for its “worst day”

The session is virtual, so you can join from anywhere. Fire chiefs, officers, and firefighters are encouraged to attend, listen, and bring questions to the discussion.