Two lovely cats in Atoka, TN are hoping for a cozy couch and a family to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these girls are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Location: Atoka, TN

Bambi is a beautiful longhaired girl with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s an adult cat, so her size and look are already set, making it easier to know just who you’re bringing home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Gray or Blue

White / Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Location: Atoka, TN

Junebug is a young, shorthaired kitty with a pretty white and gray (or blue) coat. She’s still on the younger side, so she may be a great match if you’re looking for a cat who can grow up with your family. Her adoption fee supports her medical care and daily needs at Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Junebug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Atoka, TN, please consider visiting Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful cats in person and ask about their current health, vaccines, and compatibility with kids or other pets.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.