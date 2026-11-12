🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Atoka

Looking for a dog in Atoka, TN? These adoptable pups at Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Little Sister is a young Lab/Great Pyrenees mix pup with a striking black and white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of playtime. If you’re looking for a growing companion to raise with your family, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Little Sister and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Toben is another adorable Lab/Great Pyrenees baby, with a soft brown, chocolate, and white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people. A great choice for someone ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Toben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Boosie is a black and white Lab/Great Pyrenees puppy with lots of growing to do and plenty of love to give. He’ll do best with a family who can give him time, structure, and play.

👉 Meet Boosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Smokey Bear is a senior Australian Cattle Dog mix with a handsome brown, chocolate, and black coat. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a more mature companion, Smokey Bear may be your guy.

👉 Meet Smokey Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Jinu is a young Catahoula mix with a striking black and brindle coat. Young dogs like Jinu are often active and ready for adventure, training, and play. He may be a great fit for an active person or family.

👉 Meet Jinu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Mira is a young brindle Catahoula mix. With her age and breed mix, she may enjoy having things to do and people to engage with. She could be a fun partner for walks, games, and training sessions.

👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Zoey is a young black Catahoula mix. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her people. If you like smart, engaged dogs, Zoey may be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Zeus is an adult mixed-breed boy with a tan and black coat. Adult dogs often have more predictable personalities and may already know some basics. He could be a solid companion for someone wanting a grown-up dog.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Rook is an adult black and white mixed-breed dog. With his adult age, he may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Rook and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

On 10/22/24, Kiwi attended a playgroup and did wonderfully:

She was friendly and social with a playful attitude.

with a playful attitude. She was tolerant of all dogs and often submissive in her interactions.

and often in her interactions. She enjoyed doing little playful zoomies in the yard.

Kiwi sounds like a great choice if you’re looking for a dog who can enjoy time with other dogs and has a sweet, easygoing play style.

👉 Meet Kiwi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Grace is an adult hound mix with a rich brown, chocolate, and black coat. Hounds often enjoy walks, sniffing, and exploring, so she may be a nice match for someone who likes getting outside.

👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter

Coco is an adult Boxer mix with a beautiful brindle and white coat. Boxers are often known for their expressive faces and love of play, and Coco may be a fun, lively companion for the right home.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Atoka, TN, consider visiting Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter or exploring these links to find your new best friend. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.