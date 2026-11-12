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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Atoka
Looking for a dog in Atoka, TN? These adoptable pups at Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Little Sister
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Little Sister is a young Lab/Great Pyrenees mix pup with a striking black and white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of playtime. If you’re looking for a growing companion to raise with your family, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Little Sister and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toben
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Toben is another adorable Lab/Great Pyrenees baby, with a soft brown, chocolate, and white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people. A great choice for someone ready for puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet Toben and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boosie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Boosie is a black and white Lab/Great Pyrenees puppy with lots of growing to do and plenty of love to give. He’ll do best with a family who can give him time, structure, and play.
👉 Meet Boosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey Bear
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Smokey Bear is a senior Australian Cattle Dog mix with a handsome brown, chocolate, and black coat. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a more mature companion, Smokey Bear may be your guy.
👉 Meet Smokey Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jinu
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Jinu is a young Catahoula mix with a striking black and brindle coat. Young dogs like Jinu are often active and ready for adventure, training, and play. He may be a great fit for an active person or family.
👉 Meet Jinu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mira
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Mira is a young brindle Catahoula mix. With her age and breed mix, she may enjoy having things to do and people to engage with. She could be a fun partner for walks, games, and training sessions.
👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoey
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Zoey is a young black Catahoula mix. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her people. If you like smart, engaged dogs, Zoey may be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Zeus is an adult mixed-breed boy with a tan and black coat. Adult dogs often have more predictable personalities and may already know some basics. He could be a solid companion for someone wanting a grown-up dog.
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rook
- Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Rook is an adult black and white mixed-breed dog. With his adult age, he may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Rook and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiwi
- Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
On 10/22/24, Kiwi attended a playgroup and did wonderfully:
- She was friendly and social with a playful attitude.
- She was tolerant of all dogs and often submissive in her interactions.
- She enjoyed doing little playful zoomies in the yard.
Kiwi sounds like a great choice if you’re looking for a dog who can enjoy time with other dogs and has a sweet, easygoing play style.
👉 Meet Kiwi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Grace is an adult hound mix with a rich brown, chocolate, and black coat. Hounds often enjoy walks, sniffing, and exploring, so she may be a nice match for someone who likes getting outside.
👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter
Coco is an adult Boxer mix with a beautiful brindle and white coat. Boxers are often known for their expressive faces and love of play, and Coco may be a fun, lively companion for the right home.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Atoka, TN, consider visiting Friends Of the Tipton County Animal Shelter or exploring these links to find your new best friend. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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