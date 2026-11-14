Atmore’s casino scene is busy, and Wind Creek is adding more hands behind the bar. If you like fast-paced nights, tips, and talking with guests, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Atmore, AL (casino / gaming facilities)

(casino / gaming facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix and serve alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks for guests at gaming machines and bar areas. You’ll take orders from guests and servers, know the drink menu and recipes, keep your bar area clean and stocked, and use suggestive selling to boost checks.

Key requirements:

21+ with High School diploma or GED (or enrolled and finish within 6 months)

with (or enrolled and finish within 6 months) About 1 year bartending or related experience , or 6 months in Wind Creek’s Beverage Dept

, or 6 months in Wind Creek’s Beverage Dept Able to lift 50 lbs and work nights, weekends, and holidays

and work Must get and keep a Tribal Gaming License and complete alcohol service and sanitation training

and complete Comfortable working in a smoke/secondary smoke environment

Wind Creek follows a Native American Indian preference in hiring policy.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—casino roles can fill fast. Click through, read the full posting, and apply online.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.