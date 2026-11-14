Healthcare hiring is steady in Atmore, Alabama, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced therapy roles. If you want to stay local and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: DaVita

DaVita Location: Atmore, AL (807 E Craig St)

(807 E Craig St) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid training + full benefits)

Hands-on role in an outpatient dialysis clinic, supporting patients with end-stage renal disease under RN supervision. Good fit if you’re new to healthcare but comfortable with blood/needles and flexible shifts; includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and career paths toward nursing.

Employer: Healthy Minds Consulting LLC

Location: Atmore, AL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour

Provide individual therapy for kids, teens, and adults in a rural community setting. Great for clinicians who want supportive group practice, paid admin time, PTO, CE stipend, supervision toward licensure, EMDR training support, and potential $50K student loan forgiveness through HRSA.

Employer: Optum / Atmore Community Home Care (LHC Group)

Location: Atmore, AL (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $75,998 – $113,997 annual total cash target

Rates: $36.54 – $54.81 hourly and $43.85 – $65.77 per visit point

Home health OT role focused on functional assessments, ADLs, and adaptive equipment in patients’ homes. Offers strong pay, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), equity stock purchase options, and growth within the UnitedHealth Group/Optum family.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local healthcare roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.