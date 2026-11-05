🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Atmore, AL

Atmore’s casino and resort scene is busy, and they’re building up their food and drink teams. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality (Starbucks inside the property)

Wind Creek Hospitality (Starbucks inside the property) Location: Atmore, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make drinks, keep the café clean, and give guests that classic Starbucks experience inside a lively resort setting. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED (or be working on it), be 18+, able to work nights, weekends, and holidays, and qualify for a Tribal Gaming License.

Note: There’s a second posting for the same Starbucks Barista role. It’s the same job type and requirements, just a separate listing.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Atmore, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the bartenders by stocking drinks, ice, glassware, and keeping bar areas clean across the gaming floor. This is a physical job: you must be 19+, able to lift 50 lbs and move kegs, work odd hours, complete alcohol service and sanitation training, and obtain a Tribal Gaming License.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.