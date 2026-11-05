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Atlantis
🏥 Atlantis FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Hiring
2 days ago
Healthcare is busy in Atlantis, Florida right now, especially around HCA Florida JFK Hospital and HCA’s lab services. If you’re in healthcare and want solid benefits plus growth, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – HCA Florida JFK Hospital
- Employer: HCA Florida JFK Hospital
- Location: Atlantis, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping patients regain movement and reduce pain in an acute care setting. You’ll design care plans, work closely with a full care team, and may qualify for sign-on bonus and/or relocation assistance, plus a big HCA benefits package.
Radiology Technologist – HCA Florida JFK Hospital
- Employer: HCA Florida JFK Hospital
- Location: Atlantis, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll perform diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages at a 558-bed acute care hospital with strong heart, stroke, and cancer programs. Requires Florida General Radiographer license and ARRT, and comes with comprehensive medical, retirement, and education benefits.
Medical Technologist (Night Shift) – HCA Healthcare Laboratory Services
- Employer: HCA Healthcare Laboratory Services
- Location: Atlantis, FL
- Type: Full-time, 10:45pm–7am, rotating weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift Med Tech role in a busy lab network supporting 250+ hospitals and sites. You’ll run and verify lab tests, handle STAT work, and use your Florida Technologist license (generalist preferred) while tapping into strong tuition, loan, and retirement support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing links to more roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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