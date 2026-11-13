Atlantic’s building and grounds jobs are looking strong right now, especially in senior living and healthcare. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: WesleyLife (Heritage House)

WesleyLife (Heritage House) Location: Atlantic, IA

Type: Full-time , 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, rotating weekends and on-call

, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, rotating weekends and on-call Pay: $18–$25/hour (based on experience)

Skilled maintenance role at a senior living community on a beautiful 17-acre campus. You’ll handle light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, grounds work (including snow removal), safety checks, and sometimes transport residents to appointments. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), wellness perks, DailyPay, and strong tuition/scholarship support.

Employer: Arvum Senior Living

Location: Atlantic, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Housekeeping role in assisted living/memory care, with on-the-job training and no experience required for most positions. You’ll clean apartments and common areas, handle laundry, and help keep residents’ spaces safe and tidy. Offers early access to wages, PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and paid training.

Employer: Cass Health

Location: Atlantic, IA

Type: Likely full-time or regular schedule; 11:30 AM–8:00 PM , every 5th weekend, 1 holiday/year

Likely full-time or regular schedule; , every 5th weekend, 1 holiday/year Pay: Not listed

Hospital housekeeping role focused on patient rooms, clinical areas, and infection control. You’ll clean, move furniture as needed, handle trash and some linen work, and support a safe, welcoming space for patients and visitors. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like a steady routine, and want to be part of a healthcare team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.