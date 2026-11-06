📅 Report cards issued Nov. 13 at AHES

📅 Report cards issued for Atlantic Highlands Elementary

Atlantic Highlands Elementary School will issue student report cards on 11/13/2026.

If you have a child at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School, plan to review their report card on or after November 13, 2026 using your usual way of checking grades (such as the parent portal or other school system).

This is a good time to:

Go over grades together

Note any questions for your child’s teacher

Follow up if you have concerns about progress

For general school info, visit Atlantic Highlands Elementary School in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.