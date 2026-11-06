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Atlantic Highlands

📅 AHES school picture retakes on Nov. 12, 2026

8 days ago
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📅 AHES school picture retake day

School picture retakes will be held at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School in the gym on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

If your child missed the original picture day or you’d like a new photo taken, make sure they are at school and ready for pictures during this time.

Location: Atlantic Highlands Elementary School Gym, Atlantic Highlands, NJ Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM on 11/12/2026

More Info: AHES School Picture Retakes Gym | Atlantic Highlan...

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