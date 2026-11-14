The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit visited The Pilgrim Academy to teach elementary students about how police dogs help keep the community safe. Officers Matt Richardson and Joe Kleinow introduced K-9s Keeper, Pepper, and Loki, explaining their training and work, including K-9 Pepper being trained to detect 32 different odors and K-9 Keeper, a bloodhound, helping find more than 250 people. Sheriff Joseph “Tokyo” O’Donoghue thanked the school’s staff and students for their welcome and highlighted the visit as a way to build trust and educate youth about law enforcement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlantic County Sheriff's Office