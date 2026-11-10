📢 Atlantic County libraries earn 9th “Best of the Press” win

📢 Atlantic County libraries win “Best of the Press” again

The Atlantic County Library System (ACLS) has won the Press of Atlantic City’s “Best of the Press” reader poll for the 9th year in a row.

This year’s branch awards:

Gold Winner: Galloway Township Branch

Galloway Township Branch Silver Winner: Ventnor Branch

Ventnor Branch Bronze Winner: Egg Harbor Township Branch

ACLS also gives a shout-out to the staff at its seven other branches for providing important resources, community programs, and friendly service that help keep Atlantic County connected.

The library system thanks all the patrons who voted and visit the branches and looks forward to seeing you on your next trip to your local library.