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Mays Landing
Native American Heritage display at Mays Landing
2 days ago
Atlantic County Library System – Mays Landing branch is marking National Native American Heritage Month in November with a display in its New Jersey Collection area that highlights the Delaware and Lenni Lenape tribes, who were indigenous to this region. The display, created by Library Associate Sam LeRoy, includes a shelving border that shows Lenape ribbon work, based on an example from the Delaware Tribe’s official tribal website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlantic County Library System
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