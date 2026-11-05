Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Mays Landing

Native American Heritage display at Mays Landing

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCq7J_1Go51vtj00

Atlantic County Library System – Mays Landing branch is marking National Native American Heritage Month in November with a display in its New Jersey Collection area that highlights the Delaware and Lenni Lenape tribes, who were indigenous to this region. The display, created by Library Associate Sam LeRoy, includes a shelving border that shows Lenape ribbon work, based on an example from the Delaware Tribe’s official tribal website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlantic County Library System

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments