🍽️ Atlantic City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Atlantic City’s food scene is busy year-round, and casinos and cafes are still hiring. Here are a few solid front- and back-of-house roles you can jump on now.

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Cafe / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $2 – $25/hour (hourly + tips range)

Serve guests in a high-energy, music-filled casino cafe. You’ll take orders, run food, handle payments, and help create that “Hard Rock experience,” with strong training, clear standards, and access to a broad benefits package (varies by status).

Employer: Not listed (Dunkin’ outlet inside a hotel/casino)

Not listed (Dunkin’ outlet inside a hotel/casino) Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.92/hour (target)

Full-time role in a fast-paced coffee and donut shop. You’ll bake donuts, dress sandwiches, run the register, and keep both front and back of house clean and stocked.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Harrah’s Atlantic City)

(Harrah’s Atlantic City) Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.06/hour

Back-of-house pantry role with steady hourly pay at a major casino resort. You’ll prep fruits, veggies, and cold items for banquets, operate small kitchen equipment, and help control food costs for large events.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many casino and hotel groups list related roles you can apply for in one shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.