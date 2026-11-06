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🍽️ Atlantic City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Atlantic City’s food scene is busy year-round, and casinos and cafes are still hiring. Here are a few solid front- and back-of-house roles you can jump on now.
Outlet Server - HRC Atlantic City
- Employer: Hard Rock Cafe / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Location: Atlantic City, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $2 – $25/hour (hourly + tips range)
Serve guests in a high-energy, music-filled casino cafe. You’ll take orders, run food, handle payments, and help create that “Hard Rock experience,” with strong training, clear standards, and access to a broad benefits package (varies by status).
Dunkin Donut Attendant FT
- Employer: Not listed (Dunkin’ outlet inside a hotel/casino)
- Location: Atlantic City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.92/hour (target)
Full-time role in a fast-paced coffee and donut shop. You’ll bake donuts, dress sandwiches, run the register, and keep both front and back of house clean and stocked.
Pantry Person – Full Time, WCC Banquet Food (Harrah's Atlantic City)
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Harrah’s Atlantic City)
- Location: Atlantic City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.06/hour
Back-of-house pantry role with steady hourly pay at a major casino resort. You’ll prep fruits, veggies, and cold items for banquets, operate small kitchen equipment, and help control food costs for large events.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many casino and hotel groups list related roles you can apply for in one shot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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