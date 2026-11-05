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Atlantic Beach

📅 Nov. 12 Police Pension Board public meeting in Atlantic Beach

5 days ago
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📅 Police Pension Board meets Nov. 12 at City Hall

The Police Officers' Pension Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

  • Where: City Hall, Commission Chamber, 800 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
  • Who can attend: The meeting is open to the public. Two or more members of the Pension Board, City Commission, or other city boards may be present.
  • Watch online: The meeting will be live-streamed and videotaped. Live and recorded videos are available at www.coab.us/live. Recordings are posted within four business days.
  • Questions: Call 904-247-5895.
  • Accessibility: Under the ADA, if you need special accommodations, contact Deputy City Clerk Ladayija Nichols at 904-247-5821 or visit City Hall, 800 Seminole Road at least three days before the meeting.

More Info: Calendar • Police Officers' Pension Board of Trust...

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