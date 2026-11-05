📅 Nov. 12 Police Pension Board public meeting in Atlantic Beach

📅 Police Pension Board meets Nov. 12 at City Hall The Police Officers' Pension Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM. Where: City Hall, Commission Chamber, 800 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Who can attend: The meeting is open to the public . Two or more members of the Pension Board, City Commission, or other city boards may be present.

The meeting is . Two or more members of the Pension Board, City Commission, or other city boards may be present. Watch online: The meeting will be live-streamed and videotaped . Live and recorded videos are available at www.coab.us/live . Recordings are posted within four business days .

The meeting will be and . Live and recorded videos are available at . Recordings are posted within . Questions: Call 904-247-5895 .

Call . Accessibility: Under the ADA, if you need special accommodations, contact Deputy City Clerk Ladayija Nichols at 904-247-5821 or visit City Hall, 800 Seminole Road at least three days before the meeting.

More Info: Calendar • Police Officers' Pension Board of Trust...