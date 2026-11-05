undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Atlantic Beach
📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at Adele Grage Nov. 7
5 days ago
📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at the beach
Enjoy a relaxed morning of movement and mindful living at Bull Memorial Park & Adele Grage Cultural Center, 716 Ocean Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
- Time: 9:30 AM (check in before 10 AM)
- Cost: FREE
- Bring: Up to 20 clothing items to swap
You can:
- Join a yoga session with Hot Spot Power Yoga
- Grab a coffee and snack
- Shop the clothing swap for new-to-you closet favorites
The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Beaches WellFest. It’s a simple way to refresh your fall wardrobe sustainably and meet neighbors at the same time.
More Info: Calendar • Flow and Swap
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.