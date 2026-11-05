📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at Adele Grage Nov. 7

📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at the beach

Enjoy a relaxed morning of movement and mindful living at Bull Memorial Park & Adele Grage Cultural Center, 716 Ocean Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Time: 9:30 AM (check in before 10 AM )

(check in ) Cost: FREE

Bring: Up to 20 clothing items to swap

You can:

Join a yoga session with Hot Spot Power Yoga

Grab a coffee and snack

Shop the clothing swap for new-to-you closet favorites

The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Beaches WellFest. It’s a simple way to refresh your fall wardrobe sustainably and meet neighbors at the same time.