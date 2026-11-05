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Atlantic Beach

📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at Adele Grage Nov. 7

5 days ago
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📅 Free yoga & clothing swap at the beach

Enjoy a relaxed morning of movement and mindful living at Bull Memorial Park & Adele Grage Cultural Center, 716 Ocean Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

  • Time: 9:30 AM (check in before 10 AM)
  • Cost: FREE
  • Bring: Up to 20 clothing items to swap

You can:

  • Join a yoga session with Hot Spot Power Yoga
  • Grab a coffee and snack
  • Shop the clothing swap for new-to-you closet favorites

The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Beaches WellFest. It’s a simple way to refresh your fall wardrobe sustainably and meet neighbors at the same time.

More Info: Calendar • Flow and Swap

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