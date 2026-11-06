🐱 Playful Atlanta, MI Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Sweet kittens in Atlanta, MI are hoping for loving homes. All are at Elk Country Animal Shelter and share the same adoption fee, so you can focus on finding the purr-fect match for your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter

Phone: (989) 785-3738

Hillman is a young gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Hillman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter

Phone: (989) 785-3738

Littler Dude is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to help him grow strong and confident.

👉 Meet Littler Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter

Phone: (989) 785-3738

Dude is another adorable black baby kitten at the shelter, ready to start a new life with a caring person or family.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter

Phone: (989) 785-3738

Grey Tab is a fluffy gray/blue medium-haired kitten who will likely grow into a soft, beautiful adult cat with regular brushing and care.

👉 Meet Grey Tab and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter

Phone: (989) 785-3738

Orange is a classic orange kitten, bright and eye-catching, waiting for someone to bring him home and show him the good life.

👉 Meet Orange and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Atlanta, MI and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Elk Country Animal Shelter at (989) 785-3738 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.