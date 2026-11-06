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🐱 Playful Atlanta, MI Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Sweet kittens in Atlanta, MI are hoping for loving homes. All are at Elk Country Animal Shelter and share the same adoption fee, so you can focus on finding the purr-fect match for your family.
Hillman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter
- Phone: (989) 785-3738
Hillman is a young gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Hillman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Littler Dude
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter
- Phone: (989) 785-3738
Littler Dude is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to help him grow strong and confident.
👉 Meet Littler Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dude
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter
- Phone: (989) 785-3738
Dude is another adorable black baby kitten at the shelter, ready to start a new life with a caring person or family.
👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grey Tab
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter
- Phone: (989) 785-3738
Grey Tab is a fluffy gray/blue medium-haired kitten who will likely grow into a soft, beautiful adult cat with regular brushing and care.
👉 Meet Grey Tab and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orange
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Elk Country Animal Shelter
- Phone: (989) 785-3738
Orange is a classic orange kitten, bright and eye-catching, waiting for someone to bring him home and show him the good life.
👉 Meet Orange and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Atlanta, MI and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Elk Country Animal Shelter at (989) 785-3738 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.