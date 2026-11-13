Photograph courtesy of Michael Kleinberg Photography

Bentonville, Arkansas, feels almost utopian. The well-kept streets and trails teem with cyclists, the downtown square is pristine, and nature flourishes alongside breathtaking public art. The Compton, Bentonville’s new­est boutique hotel, is the perfect addition.

The lobby brings the outdoors in: Natu­ral light pours through the skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, planters are filled with live greenery, water quietly cascades down a rock wall, and lounge chairs look like river-smoothed stones (though much cushier). The focal point of the open concept, a delicate LED light fixture made of real dan­delions, is functional art at its best. It’s no wonder the stunning space, including all-day cafe Field Notes, has become a local gathering spot. Even the hotel’s name reflects this commitment to the natural world; Ben­tonville native Dr. Neil Compton was a cel­ebrated conservationist who led the charge to prevent the damming of the Buffalo River and championed its subsequent designation as the country’s first national river.

Located in the mountain bike capital of the world, the Compton has risen to meet the needs of travelers who seek to roll along the renowned 70 miles of in-town trails as well as the 400-plus-mile network stretching into the Ozark wilderness. The complimen­tary bike valet ensures equipment is se­curely stored, wiped down, and prepped for cyclists. Bike rentals and guided rides, such as one with a cultural focus and another for beginner mountain bikers, are also offered through the Compton’s bike concierge. And rooms are stocked with foam rollers and yoga mats for pre- and post-ride stretching.

Photograph courtesy of Practice Hospitality

For dinner, reserve a table at Sestina, the hotel’s Tuscan steakhouse featuring a menu of fresh pastas, prime steaks, and a delicious focaccia bread service. Don’t skip dessert; the tiramisu espresso martini is a delightful way to cap off the evening. Rooms at the Compton start at $409.

• • •

Insider Intel

Andrew Evans, hospitality operations lead for the Compton’s cycling concierge service, shares his Bentonville favorites.

Fuel up

“If you’re looking for a high-quality breakfast or lunch spot, check out HomeGrown at 8th Street Market. The freshsqueezed juices paired with one of their healthy scrambles are a good way to start the day.”

Hit the trail

“Whether you’re an avid cyclist or just looking for a taste of Bentonville’s outdoor scene, grab your bike and ride the Applegate Trail through Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. My favorite part is stopping for a coffee on the trail at Airship.”

Local love

“If you’re visiting on a Saturday morning April through October, the downtown Bentonville Farmers Market is the best way to experience the city’s culture. The community comes alive with all kinds of local vendors and goods.”

The post A new Arkansas boutique hotel underscores the sophistication of nature appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.