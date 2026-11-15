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📣 Atlanta Sales & Marketing Roundup: Multiple Roles From $60K–$170K+
Atlanta’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of field roles, remote options, and leadership seats open. If you’re ready to level up, this week’s mix runs from entry sales to senior directors.
Sr. Director, Paid Media Planning & Strategy
Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid not specified)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead enterprise-wide performance marketing across paid search, social, affiliates, marketplaces, and more for a big family of gifting brands. Ideal if you’ve owned large media budgets, love attribution/experimentation, and want a seat at the exec table shaping growth.
Paid Media Manager, Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role running Google and Microsoft Ads (Search, Shopping, PMax, remarketing) across multiple brands. Great fit if you live in ROAS, bidding strategies, and testing, and want to work closely with analytics and product teams.
Floating Leasing Professional
Employer: Greystar
Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple communities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19–$21/hour + potential bonuses
Leasing + sales + resident relations across different properties—perfect if you like variety, in-person customer contact, and real estate. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and possible onsite housing discounts.
Real Estate Agent – Add a Second Income Stream With Your License
Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)
Location: Remote (based in Atlanta area)
Type: Full-time, 100% commission
Salary: Commission only (no cap)
For active real estate agents who want to add mortgage commissions on top of their existing deals. You keep your real estate business and get trained to earn on the financing side using your network.
Outside Sales – Compressed Gas
Employer: Control Devices, LLC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Salary (range not listed)
Field B2B sales role selling compressed gas solutions. Good if you like industrial sales, building a territory, and working with long-term accounts.
Brand Representative
Employer: EssilorLuxottica
Location: Atlanta/North Florida field territory
Type: Full-time, heavy travel
Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)
Manage eyewear brand sales and merchandising in optical practices—think Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more. Lots of travel, relationship-building, and in-office trainings with customers.
Area Sales Manager (Atlanta South)
Employer: Acima
Location: Atlanta South, GA (field)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $60,000–$65,000 + commission + mileage + benefits
B2B field role signing up retailers for lease-to-own financing and training their teams. Great if you’ve got 2+ years outside/B2B sales and like visiting multiple stores daily.
Ad Sales – Sales Coordinator
Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Location: Atlanta, GA (also NY, Chicago, Dallas, etc.)
Type: Full-time, hourly
Salary: $24.04–$31.25/hour (≈$50,000–$65,000/year)
Support TV and digital ad sales: enter orders, build media plans, track campaigns, and work closely with account execs. Nice entry point into media sales with solid benefits.
Category Management Intern – Summer 2027
Employer: NAPA Auto Parts / Genuine Parts Company
Location: Atlanta, GA (in-person)
Type: Full-time, 10-week internship (May 24–July 20, 2027)
Salary: Not listed
For rising juniors/seniors in business, marketing, or supply chain. You’ll work on real category projects, data analysis, and present to senior leaders—plus lots of networking and intern events.
Sales Manager – Audio Visual, Event Technology
Employer: Pinnacle Live
Location: Atlanta, GA (hotel-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own sales for in-house AV at a premier hotel, from scopes and proposals to contracts and client relationships. Great if you love events, hospitality, and translating tech needs into solutions.
Store Commercial Sales Supervisor
Employer: Floor & Decor
Location: Atlanta, GA (corporate/commercial support)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Player-coach role leading a team that supports big commercial jobs for stores. Mix of people leadership, process building, and sales support, with strong benefits and stock/401(k) programs.
Senior On Premise Market Execution Specialist
Employer: Constellation Brands
Location: Atlanta, GA (field)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $74,900–$112,300/year + benefits
Senior field role growing beer sales in bars and restaurants—driving distribution, promotions, and local execution with distributors. Good fit if you know beverage alcohol and on-premise sales.
Senior Strategic Money Specialist
Employer: Intuit
Location: Atlanta, GA (territory role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base (example range in Mountain View, CA): $128,000–$173,000 + bonus/equity
Mid-market merchant services sales role owning complex, multi-location accounts. You’ll sell payment solutions, present to C-suite, and manage a deep pipeline across multiple states.
Communications Marketing Director – Atlanta Market
Employer: American Heart Association
Location: Atlanta, GA (local travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $61,500–$82,100/year
Lead local comms and marketing for AHA—media relations, campaigns, spokespersons, and event support. Great for nonprofit-minded marketers who enjoy PR, storytelling, and community impact.
Contractor Engagement Manager (Remote)
Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation
Location: Remote, frequent national travel (Atlanta-based okay)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
National brand ambassador role building relationships with roofing contractors and leading Atlas’s Para Latino program. Heavy travel, bilingual (English/Spanish) required, and lots of event and partnership work.
Partner Account Sales Manager – Retail
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Atlanta, GA (enterprise retail focus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Typical US base $131,460–$225,470/year (higher in select markets) + incentives/equity
Own partner sales strategy with SIs and hyperscalers for big retail accounts. Perfect if you know enterprise SaaS, partner ecosystems, and want to work at a top AI CRM player.
Enterprise Account Executive, AI SaaS Sales (Remote – US)
Employer: Yelp
Location: Remote, must live near a major airport (Atlanta qualifies)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $125,000–$140,000; target total $250,000–$280,000 (base + uncapped commissions)
Sell Yelp’s AI phone agent (Yelp Host) into large restaurant groups (50–500+ units). If you’ve closed six-figure SaaS deals in restaurant tech, this is a high-earning, travel-heavy role.
Creative Director
Employer: Manhattan Associates
Location: Atlanta, GA (likely hybrid/office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead brand creative for a global supply chain tech company—campaigns, events, video, digital, and a growing in-house team. Great for senior B2B creatives who like both big ideas and operational rigor.
New Business Development Associate – Commercial Dishwashers
Employer: Auto-Chlor System
Location: Atlanta, GA (field)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Year 1 target $80,000–$90,000; Year 2 target $100,000–$120,000 (base + uncapped commission)
True hunter role selling dishwashing systems to restaurants and other businesses. Comes with car package, bonuses, structured training, and strong benefits.
Director, Brand Marketing
Employer: Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Location: Atlanta, GA (HQ office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own brand positioning, campaign calendar, PR/social agencies, and big sports partnerships for a growing sports bar chain. Ideal for restaurant brand leaders who love sports, LTOs, and franchise systems.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip away.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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