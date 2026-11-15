Atlanta’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of field roles, remote options, and leadership seats open. If you’re ready to level up, this week’s mix runs from entry sales to senior directors.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid not specified)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise-wide performance marketing across paid search, social, affiliates, marketplaces, and more for a big family of gifting brands. Ideal if you’ve owned large media budgets, love attribution/experimentation, and want a seat at the exec table shaping growth.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running Google and Microsoft Ads (Search, Shopping, PMax, remarketing) across multiple brands. Great fit if you live in ROAS, bidding strategies, and testing, and want to work closely with analytics and product teams.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple communities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$21/hour + potential bonuses

Leasing + sales + resident relations across different properties—perfect if you like variety, in-person customer contact, and real estate. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and possible onsite housing discounts.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Remote (based in Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (no cap)

For active real estate agents who want to add mortgage commissions on top of their existing deals. You keep your real estate business and get trained to earn on the financing side using your network.

Employer: Control Devices, LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary (range not listed)

Field B2B sales role selling compressed gas solutions. Good if you like industrial sales, building a territory, and working with long-term accounts.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Atlanta/North Florida field territory

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Manage eyewear brand sales and merchandising in optical practices—think Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more. Lots of travel, relationship-building, and in-office trainings with customers.

Employer: Acima

Location: Atlanta South, GA (field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $60,000–$65,000 + commission + mileage + benefits

B2B field role signing up retailers for lease-to-own financing and training their teams. Great if you’ve got 2+ years outside/B2B sales and like visiting multiple stores daily.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA (also NY, Chicago, Dallas, etc.)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $24.04–$31.25/hour (≈$50,000–$65,000/year)

Support TV and digital ad sales: enter orders, build media plans, track campaigns, and work closely with account execs. Nice entry point into media sales with solid benefits.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts / Genuine Parts Company

Location: Atlanta, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time, 10-week internship (May 24–July 20, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

For rising juniors/seniors in business, marketing, or supply chain. You’ll work on real category projects, data analysis, and present to senior leaders—plus lots of networking and intern events.

Employer: Pinnacle Live

Location: Atlanta, GA (hotel-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own sales for in-house AV at a premier hotel, from scopes and proposals to contracts and client relationships. Great if you love events, hospitality, and translating tech needs into solutions.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Atlanta, GA (corporate/commercial support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Player-coach role leading a team that supports big commercial jobs for stores. Mix of people leadership, process building, and sales support, with strong benefits and stock/401(k) programs.

Employer: Constellation Brands

Location: Atlanta, GA (field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,900–$112,300/year + benefits

Senior field role growing beer sales in bars and restaurants—driving distribution, promotions, and local execution with distributors. Good fit if you know beverage alcohol and on-premise sales.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Atlanta, GA (territory role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base (example range in Mountain View, CA): $128,000–$173,000 + bonus/equity

Mid-market merchant services sales role owning complex, multi-location accounts. You’ll sell payment solutions, present to C-suite, and manage a deep pipeline across multiple states.

Employer: American Heart Association

Location: Atlanta, GA (local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,500–$82,100/year

Lead local comms and marketing for AHA—media relations, campaigns, spokespersons, and event support. Great for nonprofit-minded marketers who enjoy PR, storytelling, and community impact.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation

Location: Remote, frequent national travel (Atlanta-based okay)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

National brand ambassador role building relationships with roofing contractors and leading Atlas’s Para Latino program. Heavy travel, bilingual (English/Spanish) required, and lots of event and partnership work.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Atlanta, GA (enterprise retail focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical US base $131,460–$225,470/year (higher in select markets) + incentives/equity

Own partner sales strategy with SIs and hyperscalers for big retail accounts. Perfect if you know enterprise SaaS, partner ecosystems, and want to work at a top AI CRM player.

Employer: Yelp

Location: Remote, must live near a major airport (Atlanta qualifies)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $125,000–$140,000; target total $250,000–$280,000 (base + uncapped commissions)

Sell Yelp’s AI phone agent (Yelp Host) into large restaurant groups (50–500+ units). If you’ve closed six-figure SaaS deals in restaurant tech, this is a high-earning, travel-heavy role.

Employer: Manhattan Associates

Location: Atlanta, GA (likely hybrid/office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead brand creative for a global supply chain tech company—campaigns, events, video, digital, and a growing in-house team. Great for senior B2B creatives who like both big ideas and operational rigor.

Employer: Auto-Chlor System

Location: Atlanta, GA (field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Year 1 target $80,000–$90,000; Year 2 target $100,000–$120,000 (base + uncapped commission)

True hunter role selling dishwashing systems to restaurants and other businesses. Comes with car package, bonuses, structured training, and strong benefits.

Employer: Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Location: Atlanta, GA (HQ office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own brand positioning, campaign calendar, PR/social agencies, and big sports partnerships for a growing sports bar chain. Ideal for restaurant brand leaders who love sports, LTOs, and franchise systems.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.