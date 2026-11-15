Atlanta’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on recruiting to high-level HR transformation. Here are several strong openings if you work with people, data, and talent strategy.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $171,000–$320,000 (target hiring range)

This senior role leads large, complex Workday HR & Payroll transformations and partners closely with HR and tech teams. Ideal if you have 10+ years of Workday HR/Payroll experience and want to own strategy, design, and delivery at a top global firm.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own director and VP-level searches and advise senior leaders on executive hiring strategy. Great fit if you have 5+ years experience, strong executive presence, and love building diverse leadership pipelines.

Employer: Swisslog

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Blend full-cycle recruiting with employer branding and digital/AI tools for a robotics and automation company. Perfect if you have 5+ years TA experience, strong sourcing skills, and enjoy tech-heavy, engineering-focused hiring.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Lead intern, co-op, new grad, and entry-level recruiting and own campus strategies for a major construction group. Good match if you bring 5+ years in TA, high-volume and technical recruiting, and love building university partnerships.

Employer: Askari Defense

Location: Atlanta, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-ownership role at a fast-growing defense startup, owning recruiting, HR ops, onboarding, culture, and exec support as the team scales from ~20 to 100+. Best for 1–4 years experience in HR/people ops at a startup and someone who thrives in a fast, intense environment.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead people analytics and HR reporting across the business, building dashboards and predictive models. Great if you have 5+ years in data/people analytics, strong Excel/BI skills, and experience with HRIS data like Workday or UKG.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,000–$142,000/year (base, plus potential bonus)

Consult with clients on HR operating models, process design, and HR tech advisory (Workday, SAP, Oracle, etc.). Ideal for 5–8+ years in HR consulting with experience in payroll/time, people analytics, and AI-enabled HR use cases.

Employer: Secretariat

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own U.S. health, welfare, and retirement benefits operations, compliance, and analytics, with some international exposure. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in benefits, Workday experience, and advanced Excel skills.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services (Vinings/Smyrna)

Location: Atlanta, GA area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role that mixes caregiver recruiting, scheduling, intake, and office coordination for a senior care agency. Good for someone with 2+ years coordinating or office management, strong phone skills, and a heart for senior care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Atlanta’s HR market moves fast, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.