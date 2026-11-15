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💰 Atlanta Accounting & Finance – Multiple Openings from $70K+
Atlanta’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across banks, law firms, real estate, fintech, and Big 4. If you’re in accounting, FP&A, tax, or credit, this is a good moment to make a move.
Director of Pricing
Employer: ClarityPay
Location: Atlanta, GA (fintech)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own end-to-end pricing for BNPL and installment lending, build models in SQL/Python/R, and set strategy that drives risk, profitability, and merchant conversion.
M&A Senior Associate (Flex Location)
Employer: UPS
Location: Atlanta, GA or Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed | Apply by: 12/1/2026
Support deal execution for a Fortune 500—financial modeling, valuations, and due diligence across logistics and related targets.
Senior Associate, Private Markets Product
Employer: Invesco
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid – 4 days in office)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Help design and launch private markets products for wealth channels, working closely with investment, distribution, legal, and compliance teams.
Outsourced Chief Financial Officer – Real Estate PE Funds
Employer: EisnerAmper
Location: Atlanta, GA (Outsourced Services)
Type: Full-time
Salary: IL/MN range $175,000–$325,000 (other markets vary)
Senior client-facing CFO role advising real estate private equity sponsors on capital strategy, fund economics, waterfalls, and fund operations.
Senior Financial Analyst
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$125,000
Law-firm FP&A role owning models, dashboards, and variance analysis, turning complex data into clear insights for senior leadership.
Assurance Manager
Employer: Smith + Howard
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead audit engagements (nonprofit, construction, M&D), manage teams, and be a primary client contact at a highly ranked regional firm.
Manager, Post Charge-Off Recovery & Transformation
Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: San Diego range $122,000–$165,500 (Atlanta may differ)
Own and rebuild post–charge-off operations—agency management, debt sales, policy, and analytics—with strong SQL and recovery experience.
Senior Accountant
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for client)
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$95,000
Hands-on GL, AP/AR, and reporting role with GAAP financials, audits, and process improvement plus solid benefits and hybrid schedule.
CRB Graduate Development Program Analyst – Broking Placement (2027)
Employer: WTW
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, start Aug 2, 2027)
Type: Graduate program, hourly
Pay: $36.00–$39.00/hour + overtime eligible
17‑month early-career program in corporate risk and broking—great for new grads in finance/risk who want client-facing analytics and placement work.
Sr Accountant, Global Reporting and Controllership
Employer: Novelis
Location: Atlanta, GA (Buckhead, Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on SEC reporting, global consolidations, IFRS/US GAAP, and SOX—ideal for 2–4 year CPAs wanting high-visibility corporate reporting.
Assurance Senior Manager
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Market-based by state (examples: CA $150,000–$205,000)
Senior leadership role driving audits, client relationships, and business development with heavy GAAP/GAAS/SEC exposure.
Tax Accountant (Hybrid)
Employer: Jobot (for financial services client)
Location: Atlanta, GA (2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$90,000
Prep and review corporate, S corp, 1040, and trust/estate returns for HNW clients with unlimited PTO, hybrid schedule, and summer half-days.
Associate, M&A Tax
Employer: RÖDL USA
Location: Atlanta, GA (HQ, flexible work)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
1–3 year tax pros can pivot into M&A due diligence, structuring, and modeling with strong PTO (25 days) and global client exposure.
Senior Property Accountant
Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$95,000 + 10–15% bonus
Own accounting for a portfolio of commercial office properties with deep lease accounting and a rich 401(k) match up to 11%.
Senior Portfolio Manager – CRE Credit Delivery
Employer: Truist
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead underwriting and portfolio management for complex CRE credits, mentor junior staff, and be a key voice on deal structure and risk.
Deposit Pricing Optimization Consultant
Employer: Truist
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Quant role managing pricing and strategy for a $215B deposit portfolio using SAS/SQL/Python and advanced price optimization.
WCD Corporate & Leverage Finance Associate 1
Employer: Truist
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
3+ year credit pros can underwrite leveraged and IG deals, build LBO/DCF models, and manage a portfolio while mentoring analysts.
Financial Crimes Analyst III
Employer: Truist
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Investigate complex financial crime alerts (BSA/AML/OFAC/fraud), using multiple systems and research tools to protect the bank and clients.
Audit Senior Associate
Employer: Armanino
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Top-20 firm role leading audit teams, reviewing workpapers, and working across industries with strong flexibility and benefits.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus eligible
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, manage teams, and drive finance transformation projects for large enterprise clients.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Atlanta finance roles are moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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