Atlanta’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across banks, law firms, real estate, fintech, and Big 4. If you’re in accounting, FP&A, tax, or credit, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: ClarityPay

Location: Atlanta, GA (fintech)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end pricing for BNPL and installment lending, build models in SQL/Python/R, and set strategy that drives risk, profitability, and merchant conversion.

Employer: UPS

Location: Atlanta, GA or Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed | Apply by: 12/1/2026

Support deal execution for a Fortune 500—financial modeling, valuations, and due diligence across logistics and related targets.

Employer: Invesco

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid – 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Help design and launch private markets products for wealth channels, working closely with investment, distribution, legal, and compliance teams.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Atlanta, GA (Outsourced Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: IL/MN range $175,000–$325,000 (other markets vary)

Senior client-facing CFO role advising real estate private equity sponsors on capital strategy, fund economics, waterfalls, and fund operations.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$125,000

Law-firm FP&A role owning models, dashboards, and variance analysis, turning complex data into clear insights for senior leadership.

Employer: Smith + Howard

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead audit engagements (nonprofit, construction, M&D), manage teams, and be a primary client contact at a highly ranked regional firm.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: San Diego range $122,000–$165,500 (Atlanta may differ)

Own and rebuild post–charge-off operations—agency management, debt sales, policy, and analytics—with strong SQL and recovery experience.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for client)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000

Hands-on GL, AP/AR, and reporting role with GAAP financials, audits, and process improvement plus solid benefits and hybrid schedule.

Employer: WTW

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, start Aug 2, 2027)

Type: Graduate program, hourly

Pay: $36.00–$39.00/hour + overtime eligible

17‑month early-career program in corporate risk and broking—great for new grads in finance/risk who want client-facing analytics and placement work.

Employer: Novelis

Location: Atlanta, GA (Buckhead, Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on SEC reporting, global consolidations, IFRS/US GAAP, and SOX—ideal for 2–4 year CPAs wanting high-visibility corporate reporting.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based by state (examples: CA $150,000–$205,000)

Senior leadership role driving audits, client relationships, and business development with heavy GAAP/GAAS/SEC exposure.

Employer: Jobot (for financial services client)

Location: Atlanta, GA (2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000

Prep and review corporate, S corp, 1040, and trust/estate returns for HNW clients with unlimited PTO, hybrid schedule, and summer half-days.

Employer: RÖDL USA

Location: Atlanta, GA (HQ, flexible work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

1–3 year tax pros can pivot into M&A due diligence, structuring, and modeling with strong PTO (25 days) and global client exposure.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$95,000 + 10–15% bonus

Own accounting for a portfolio of commercial office properties with deep lease accounting and a rich 401(k) match up to 11%.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead underwriting and portfolio management for complex CRE credits, mentor junior staff, and be a key voice on deal structure and risk.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quant role managing pricing and strategy for a $215B deposit portfolio using SAS/SQL/Python and advanced price optimization.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

3+ year credit pros can underwrite leveraged and IG deals, build LBO/DCF models, and manage a portfolio while mentoring analysts.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Investigate complex financial crime alerts (BSA/AML/OFAC/fraud), using multiple systems and research tools to protect the bank and clients.

Employer: Armanino

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-20 firm role leading audit teams, reviewing workpapers, and working across industries with strong flexibility and benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus eligible

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, manage teams, and drive finance transformation projects for large enterprise clients.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Atlanta finance roles are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.