Atlanta’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, media companies, and big brands are all hiring. If you’re in design, content, or communications, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. Location: Atlanta, GA (in-studio + events)

(in-studio + events) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Audacy Atlanta is building a talent pool for on-air hosts across stations like WVEE, WAOK, WZGC, and WSTR. You’ll run the board, create live content, show up at station events, and keep your social presence active.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a business solutions client)

(for a business solutions client) Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; onsite Day 1)

(hybrid; onsite Day 1) Type: Contract (3–6 months, likely to extend)

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-level creative for complex client projects, from storyboards to polished decks and digital experiences. This is a senior IC role for someone with 8+ years of art direction, a strong digital portfolio, and advanced Adobe Creative Cloud skills.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; in office 2 days/week, within 25 miles)

(hybrid; in office 2 days/week, within 25 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $101,500 – $169,100 per year

Own B2B PR for Cox Automotive’s Inventory Solutions brands like Manheim and Central Dispatch. You’ll write press materials, pitch media, build reporter relationships, and turn complex tech into clear stories.

Employer: Perkins&Will

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a design-forward interiors studio working on high-impact spaces. With 8+ years of experience, you’ll lead concepts through construction, mentor younger designers, and push sustainable, human-centered design.

Employer: The E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the technical backbone of live broadcasts—support remote guests, manage incoming feeds, and keep the control room running smoothly. Ideal if you have 5+ years in TV/broadcast ops and stay calm under pressure.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780+ per year (range varies by location; WA range higher)

Lead internal communications and change initiatives across PwC’s Internal Firm Services. You’ll set strategy, advise senior leaders, and shape firmwide messaging with 8+ years of corporate comms experience.

Employer: The E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Remote, based in Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Concept, write, produce, and edit brand campaigns for local stations and news brands nationwide. Great fit if you have 3+ years in TV/agency/creative services and are strong in Adobe Premiere Pro and motion design.

Employer: The E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Remote, based in Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead big, multi-market campaigns from strategy through final edit, and mentor other producers. You’ll own complex projects, set the creative bar, and work across broadcast, streaming, digital, and social with 5+ years of experience.

Employer: We Thrive Media, LLC

Location: Hybrid – Atlanta, GA (30358)

Type: Contract (1099, 20–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $30 – $32 per hour

Run day-to-day social for purpose-driven clients—content capture, copywriting, publishing, community management, and reporting. Perfect if you’re strong with short-form video, on-site event content, and tools like CapCut/Adobe Premiere.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.