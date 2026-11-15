Atlanta’s education scene is busy right now — from K–12 schools to corporate training, there’s a nice mix of classroom and learning‑design roles open.

Here are several Education & Training jobs in Atlanta, GA worth a look:

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23.00–$23.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead large, in‑person security licensing classes and new‑hire orientations (often 60+ people), keep training records tight, and partner with leaders to schedule and improve compliance training. Comes with weekly pay, paid training, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Mount Vernon School

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Teach grades 9–12 in a project‑based, inquiry‑driven program with courses in chemistry, physics, and other sciences. Great fit if you like real‑world projects, cross‑disciplinary work, and an independent school setting.

Employer: KIPP Atlanta Schools

Location: Atlanta, GA (school-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$73,750/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s interesting: Lead the school’s Multi‑Tiered System of Supports across academics, behavior, attendance, and SEL. You’ll run data cycles, coordinate interventions, and coach staff so students get the right support at the right time.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior role on the Supply Chain Training Team, designing leadership and performance‑based learning using tools like Articulate 360 and Adobe. Good match if you have 5–7+ years in L&D and want to own high‑visibility projects.

Employer: Fusion Academy

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $26.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Teach one student at a time in a fully accredited private school (grades 4–12), with a mix of English and social studies courses. Offers strong benefits, a flexible, student‑centered setup, and a big focus on social‑emotional learning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.