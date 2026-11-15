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Atlanta
🚌 Atlanta transportation jobs with multiple local & OTR options
5 days ago
Atlanta’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. Lots of local, regional, and OTR roles right now, from box trucks to high-mile OTR and even owner-operator routes.
CDL A Truck Driver – Reefer (70 CPM)
- Employer: SEMKAH HAULING
- Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,600–$2,200 per week (0.70 CPM, ~3,000 miles/week)
- Highlights: 2022 Freightliner Cascadia, 2+ years reefer and 10-speed experience required, weekend miles, option to switch to flatbed/stepdeck in summer for higher pay, PTO and sick time.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Toro
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Atlanta, GA (team OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,280–$1,570 average weekly, $1,000/week guarantee first 180 days
- Bonuses: Up to $10,000 sign-on, annual bonus up to 2% of gross pay
- Highlights: All CDL holders welcome, 100% no-touch dry van, 60% drop-and-hook, home every other week, pet policy, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid orientation, tuition help.
Box Truck Driver 26FT – Amazon Relay / Postal
- Employer: First Fleet Logistics
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $600–$1,100 per week
- Highlights: 26-ft box truck on Amazon Relay routes, mix of driving and loading/unloading, customer-facing, route and warehouse work, manual transmission experience helpful.
CDL-A OTR Driver – Midwest Lanes
- Employer: SML CARRIERS
- Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, Midwest routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,000–$110,000 per year
- Highlights: Over-the-road Midwest freight, focus on safe, on-time deliveries, health, dental, vision, paid training, and fuel card provided.
Sprinter Van Owner Operator – Daily Route Pay
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road; routes around Athens/Norcross/Kennesaw/Albany)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $230 per day, paid weekly
- Highlights: Must own a Sprinter van, 7-day schedule, 30–50 stops per day starting at 8 a.m., chance to add more vans to grow income, steady route work.
Box Truck Driver – OTR / Local Mix
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week
- Highlights: At least 1 year experience and clean MVR required, ELD and pre/post-trip skills needed, ready to roll ASAP, fuel card provided, mix of box truck and possible tractor-trailer work.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver – 75 CPM Dry Van
- Employer: VKL Transportation
- Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, Midwest–South)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.75 CPM, up to ~$2,600 weekly
- Highlights: No-touch dry van, late-model Peterbilt/Freightliner/Volvo, extra stops/detention/layover paid, preferred 3 weeks OTR, 2+ years CDL-A experience required, referral bonus program.
Urgently Hiring – Delivery Driver (No CDL Needed)
- Employer: MJB Logistics LLC
- Location: 1968 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $22.25/hour + incentives
- Highlights: No experience and no CDL required, company van provided, on-the-job training, lift up to 50 lbs, health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule.
Vehicle Care Specialist (Detailer)
- Employer: Go Rentals
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (competitive; exact rate not listed)
- Highlights: Detail and prep vehicles for luxury travel and private aviation guests, mix of cleaning and light driving, strong benefits with medical, 100% employer-paid dental & vision, PTO, 401(k), plus discounts and cell phone stipend.
CDL A Lead Truck Driver – 1st Shift, Local
- Employer: Pitney Bowes – Presort Services
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31/hour, paid weekly + overtime potential
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., home daily
- Highlights: Local USPS-related pickups and deliveries, lead driver role helping coordinate transportation, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), clean late-model equipment, 6+ months tractor-trailer experience required.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Southeast Routes
- Employer: HaulDirect Logistics
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,600–$2,200 per week
- Highlights: Brand-new 2027 Volvo automatic (53-ft), Southeast regional freight including flatbed, 1+ year semi-truck/commercial experience, clean record, fuel card and tolls covered.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta driving jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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