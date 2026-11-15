Atlanta’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. Lots of local, regional, and OTR roles right now, from box trucks to high-mile OTR and even owner-operator routes.

Employer: SEMKAH HAULING

SEMKAH HAULING Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, on the road)

(OTR, on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600–$2,200 per week (0.70 CPM, ~3,000 miles/week)

Highlights: 2022 Freightliner Cascadia, 2+ years reefer and 10-speed experience required, weekend miles, option to switch to flatbed/stepdeck in summer for higher pay, PTO and sick time.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Atlanta, GA (team OTR)

(team OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,280–$1,570 average weekly , $1,000/week guarantee first 180 days

, Bonuses: Up to $10,000 sign-on , annual bonus up to 2% of gross pay

, annual bonus up to 2% of gross pay Highlights: All CDL holders welcome, 100% no-touch dry van, 60% drop-and-hook, home every other week, pet policy, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid orientation, tuition help.

Employer: First Fleet Logistics

Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $600–$1,100 per week

Highlights: 26-ft box truck on Amazon Relay routes, mix of driving and loading/unloading, customer-facing, route and warehouse work, manual transmission experience helpful.

Employer: SML CARRIERS

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, Midwest routes)

(OTR, Midwest routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,000–$110,000 per year

Highlights: Over-the-road Midwest freight, focus on safe, on-time deliveries, health, dental, vision, paid training, and fuel card provided.

Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road; routes around Athens/Norcross/Kennesaw/Albany)

(on the road; routes around Athens/Norcross/Kennesaw/Albany) Type: Contract

Pay: $230 per day , paid weekly

, paid weekly Highlights: Must own a Sprinter van, 7-day schedule, 30–50 stops per day starting at 8 a.m., chance to add more vans to grow income, steady route work.

Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week

Highlights: At least 1 year experience and clean MVR required, ELD and pre/post-trip skills needed, ready to roll ASAP, fuel card provided, mix of box truck and possible tractor-trailer work.

Employer: VKL Transportation

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, Midwest–South)

(OTR, Midwest–South) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.75 CPM, up to ~$2,600 weekly

Highlights: No-touch dry van, late-model Peterbilt/Freightliner/Volvo, extra stops/detention/layover paid, preferred 3 weeks OTR, 2+ years CDL-A experience required, referral bonus program.

Employer: MJB Logistics LLC

Location: 1968 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $22.25/hour + incentives

Highlights: No experience and no CDL required, company van provided, on-the-job training, lift up to 50 lbs, health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule.

Employer: Go Rentals

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (competitive; exact rate not listed)

Highlights: Detail and prep vehicles for luxury travel and private aviation guests, mix of cleaning and light driving, strong benefits with medical, 100% employer-paid dental & vision, PTO, 401(k), plus discounts and cell phone stipend.

Employer: Pitney Bowes – Presort Services

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31/hour, paid weekly + overtime potential

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., home daily

Highlights: Local USPS-related pickups and deliveries, lead driver role helping coordinate transportation, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), clean late-model equipment, 6+ months tractor-trailer experience required.

Employer: HaulDirect Logistics

Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600–$2,200 per week

Highlights: Brand-new 2027 Volvo automatic (53-ft), Southeast regional freight including flatbed, 1+ year semi-truck/commercial experience, clean record, fuel card and tolls covered.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta driving jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.