Atlanta’s logistics scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on operations, tech-heavy roles, and high-paying consulting gigs. Here are several solid options if you’re anywhere along the supply chain career path.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Senior Procurement Analyst role is all about turning purchasing data into smarter sourcing and real savings. You’ll dig into spend, supplier performance, and risk while partnering with Finance, Legal, and Operations to improve costs and processes.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (entry-level rotational)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your career and want broad exposure. The JumpStart program rotates you through demand planning, supply planning, data analysis, and continuous improvement, with training, networking, and a path into a full-time supply chain role by January 2027.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,400 – $210,200 annually (Atlanta range)

annually (Atlanta range) Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026

Lead the global supply strategy for fiber and connectivity materials that power AWS data centers. This is a senior role owning category strategy, supplier negotiations, contracts, risk mitigation, and multi-region demand/supply planning, with 25–50% travel.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Atlanta, GA (Jefferson St. NW)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 annually

Oversee multi-shift warehouse operations for one of the world’s largest logistics providers. You’ll manage labor, safety, KPIs, and continuous improvement while coaching supervisors and leads in a fast-paced distribution environment.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Atlanta, GA (6055 S. Fulton Parkway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000 annually + bonus potential & stock

Run a section of a Walmart logistics facility—staffing, scheduling, productivity, safety, and team development. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education via Live Better U).

(Note: A second posting for Area Manager – Floor-2 at the same site appears to be a duplicate of this role.)

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (consulting)

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 annually

annually Recruiting ends: Feb 25, 2027

High-impact consulting role leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) implementations (Manhattan, BlueYonder, etc.). You’ll guide strategy, design, configuration, and deployment for major clients, with significant travel and leadership of project teams.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal (Private Equity Performance Improvement)

Location: Open to all U.S. locations (Atlanta-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 annually + discretionary bonus

Lead large, complex distribution and logistics projects for private equity portfolio companies. You’ll assess networks, optimize DC footprints, run transportation and 3PL sourcing, and drive EBITDA-focused transformations.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Atlanta, GA (listed U.S. role)

Type: Not specified (corporate role)

Not specified (corporate role) Salary example (San Diego, CA): $117,000 – $158,500 base (Atlanta range not listed)

Own day-to-day operations of Intuit’s corporate travel program, including Concur Travel admin, policy compliance, airline credits, reporting, and automation/AI-driven improvements. Ideal if you have 5+ years in travel, strong Concur skills, and love process optimization.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.