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Atlanta
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Atlanta
5 days ago
Atlanta’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few higher-level support jobs. Good mix of classic retail, call centers, and even airport and pet care work.
Retail Front End Supervisor - Full-Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 1235 Caroline St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.20–$18.20/hour
Lead the front end, coach a team, and be “manager on duty” in a busy off-price store. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail supervisor experience and want growth, benefits, and a path into management.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Macy’s location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range up to $32.59/hour (exact range set by location/experience)
Help run a fashion-forward sunglass shop inside Macy’s, with bonus/commission potential and global-brand benefits. Great if you like sales, style, and want leadership experience in specialty retail.
Any Position (Warehouse & Front-End Roles)
- Employer: Costco Wholesale
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time (open availability needed)
General posting for typical Costco roles like cashier, stocker, and front-end support. Known for strong benefits and steady hours; good if you’re open to “any role” and want to get your foot in the door.
Member Service Assistant
- Employer: Costco Wholesale
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Greet members, check cards and receipts, and help with safety and security checks at the entrance/exit. Active, on-your-feet job with solid benefits and lots of member interaction.
Animal Care Specialist
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Care for animals and aquatics, keep habitats clean, and help pet parents with advice and sales. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of animal-care experience and want a hands-on, pet-focused retail role.
Beauty Advisor - Dior Beaute, Lenox Square Mall - Full Time
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Lenox Square Mall, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time (commission-eligible)
Help customers with Dior makeup and skincare, do demos, and build a client book while earning base pay plus commission. Great for beauty lovers with at least 1 year of sales or customer service.
Overnight Closer (Member Services Representative)
- Employer: Planet Fitness
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, overnight/3rd shift
- Pay: $13.00/hour
Work the night shift greeting members, handling front-desk tasks, and closing out the day’s business. Good if you’re a night owl who likes a gym environment and steady routine.
Perimeter Pointe 10 - Floor Staff - $14.50 per hour
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Perimeter Pointe)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.50/hour
Rotate between box office, concessions, and usher duties—selling tickets, serving snacks, and keeping theaters clean. Nice fit if you want flexible hours and like working around movies.
Sales Supervisor - Westside Provisions
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Westside Provisions, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead the sales floor and open/close the store while helping customers pick frames and lenses. Best for someone with retail experience plus 6+ months in a lead/keyholder role who wants strong benefits and a mission-driven brand.
Wholesale Payments Dedicated Support Specialist
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Senior-level support for high-value business clients using wholesale payments and treasury services. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years banking (2+ in treasury) who likes complex client service.
Wholesale Payments Client Support Specialist
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Support internal teams and commercial clients by phone/email on wholesale payments products. Requires 2+ years banking/call center experience and suits someone who enjoys problem-solving and structured metrics.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Help walk-in customers with printing, signs, and shipping, plus run store equipment and POS. Great if you like varied tasks, staying busy, and learning print/shipping skills.
Senior Representative, Customer Contact Center
- Employer: Whirlpool Corporation
- Location: Atlanta, GA (remote role; some MI counties onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Handle phone, email, and chat for Whirlpool’s trade/supply chain partners, managing complex issues and multiple systems. Needs 2+ years contact center experience and comfort working from home full-time.
Financial Services Representative - Atlanta, GA
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Investor Center)
- Type: Full-time
Entry path into financial planning: start on phones helping investors, then move into an in-branch role after earning your SIE, Series 7, and 66 with paid training. Strong fit if you love helping people and want a long-term finance career.
Retail Front End Supervisor - Full-Time (Duplicate Listing)
- Employer: Burlington Stores
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.20–$18.20/hour
Same Burlington role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer to apply.
Retail Associate - Duty Free Stores
- Employer: Hudson by Avolta
- Location: Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Type: Likely full-time/variable shifts
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Sell duty-free goods to travelers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the shop tidy inside ATL. Good if you can pass airport checks, work holidays/weekends, and like a fast-paced, international crowd.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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