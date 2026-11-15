Atlanta’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few higher-level support jobs. Good mix of classic retail, call centers, and even airport and pet care work.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 1235 Caroline St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.20–$18.20/hour

Lead the front end, coach a team, and be “manager on duty” in a busy off-price store. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail supervisor experience and want growth, benefits, and a path into management.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Macy’s location)

Atlanta, GA (Macy’s location) Type: Full-time

Pay: Range up to $32.59/hour (exact range set by location/experience)

Help run a fashion-forward sunglass shop inside Macy’s, with bonus/commission potential and global-brand benefits. Great if you like sales, style, and want leadership experience in specialty retail.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time (open availability needed)

General posting for typical Costco roles like cashier, stocker, and front-end support. Known for strong benefits and steady hours; good if you’re open to “any role” and want to get your foot in the door.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Greet members, check cards and receipts, and help with safety and security checks at the entrance/exit. Active, on-your-feet job with solid benefits and lots of member interaction.

Employer: Petco

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Care for animals and aquatics, keep habitats clean, and help pet parents with advice and sales. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of animal-care experience and want a hands-on, pet-focused retail role.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Lenox Square Mall, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (commission-eligible)

Help customers with Dior makeup and skincare, do demos, and build a client book while earning base pay plus commission. Great for beauty lovers with at least 1 year of sales or customer service.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time, overnight/3rd shift

Pay: $13.00/hour

Work the night shift greeting members, handling front-desk tasks, and closing out the day’s business. Good if you’re a night owl who likes a gym environment and steady routine.

Employer: Regal

Location: Atlanta, GA (Perimeter Pointe)

Atlanta, GA (Perimeter Pointe) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50/hour

Rotate between box office, concessions, and usher duties—selling tickets, serving snacks, and keeping theaters clean. Nice fit if you want flexible hours and like working around movies.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Westside Provisions, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead the sales floor and open/close the store while helping customers pick frames and lenses. Best for someone with retail experience plus 6+ months in a lead/keyholder role who wants strong benefits and a mission-driven brand.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Senior-level support for high-value business clients using wholesale payments and treasury services. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years banking (2+ in treasury) who likes complex client service.

Employer: Truist

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Support internal teams and commercial clients by phone/email on wholesale payments products. Requires 2+ years banking/call center experience and suits someone who enjoys problem-solving and structured metrics.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Help walk-in customers with printing, signs, and shipping, plus run store equipment and POS. Great if you like varied tasks, staying busy, and learning print/shipping skills.

Employer: Whirlpool Corporation

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote role; some MI counties onsite)

Atlanta, GA (remote role; some MI counties onsite) Type: Full-time

Handle phone, email, and chat for Whirlpool’s trade/supply chain partners, managing complex issues and multiple systems. Needs 2+ years contact center experience and comfort working from home full-time.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Atlanta, GA (Investor Center)

Atlanta, GA (Investor Center) Type: Full-time

Entry path into financial planning: start on phones helping investors, then move into an in-branch role after earning your SIE, Series 7, and 66 with paid training. Strong fit if you love helping people and want a long-term finance career.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.20–$18.20/hour

Same Burlington role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer to apply.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta

Location: Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Type: Likely full-time/variable shifts

Likely Pay: $16.00/hour

Sell duty-free goods to travelers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the shop tidy inside ATL. Good if you can pass airport checks, work holidays/weekends, and like a fast-paced, international crowd.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.