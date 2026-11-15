Atlanta’s A/E market is hot right now, from nuclear power and data centers to drones and healthcare design. Here are several standout roles hiring around the city (many with remote or hybrid options).

Employer: CyberCoders (specialty airside construction firm)

CyberCoders (specialty airside construction firm) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, travel to airports nationwide

Full-time, travel to airports nationwide Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus , ESOP, 401(k) match, health benefits

Competitive base , ESOP, 401(k) match, health benefits Support complex airside aviation construction projects, coordinate subs and airport stakeholders, and handle RFIs, submittals, and change orders. Great fit if you have aviation construction / airside experience and want growth toward project management.

Employer: AeroNex Systems

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Broad entry role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom engineering. Ideal for new grads with a BS in EE/ME/Systems/Industrial and exposure to tools like CAD, SolidWorks, Revit, Python, MATLAB, SCADA.

Employer: CyberCoders (national A/E/consulting firm)

CyberCoders (national A/E/consulting firm) Location: Atlanta, GA preferred ; remote options across the Southeast

; remote options across the Southeast Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $175,000 + 8–15% bonus , full benefits

, full benefits Lead and grow a Georgia-based survey/geomatics practice, manage a team of ~6, and seal deliverables as the Georgia PLS of record. Great move for a senior PLS ready to run a department and drive business development.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,310 – $222,001 , bonus eligible, strong benefits

, bonus eligible, strong benefits Senior BSME role focused on nuclear power uprates, heat balances, pumps, heat exchangers, and plant systems. You’ll interface with clients, lead analyses, mentor juniors, and support clean energy projects.

Employer: EXP

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 , plus benefits

, plus benefits Lead site civil/land development projects (data centers, industrial, retail, multifamily) nationwide. Requires PE, ~8+ years land development, strong Civil 3D and drainage modeling, and comfort mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,500 – $204,500 , relocation eligible, full benefits

, relocation eligible, full benefits Lead integration and test for advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, from lab to flight test. Needs 8+ years systems engineering, RF/signal processing background, and ability to obtain/hold a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Location: Atlanta, GA or other US offices / hybrid or possibly fully remote

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed High-impact leadership role to build Geosyntec’s water/wastewater practice for food & beverage clients. You’ll set market strategy, direct major projects, manage key accounts, and mentor staff; requires 15–20+ years consulting and PE.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,023 – $180,313 , bonus eligible

, bonus eligible Lead an electrical design group on nuclear plant modifications: power studies, design change packages, equipment specs, and client interface. Needs BSEE, 10+ years nuclear electrical design, and 3+ years leading design teams (PE preferred).

Employer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $83,200 – $88,400 base + $5,000 sign-on bonus

base + $5,000 sign-on bonus Join SGH’s Engineering Mechanics & Infrastructure group working on advanced analysis for nuclear, energy, and specialized structures. Great for MS grads who like FEA (Abaqus/ANSYS), MATLAB/Mathcad, and complex structural problems.

Employer: Coreforce

Location: Remote, frequent travel (including Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 + bonus, benefits, 15 PTO days

+ bonus, benefits, 15 PTO days Hands-on role installing and supporting in-car video, body cams, routers, and networks for public safety agencies. Good fit if you know 12V systems, low-voltage wiring, Cat6, networking, and like travel and customer-facing work.

Employer: HDR

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead HDR’s healthcare architecture practice locally: win work, manage large hospital/health projects, and grow a multidisciplinary team. Requires Registered Architect, ~15 years experience, strong BD skills, and comfort presenting to clients.

Employer: Joblet-AI (hiring for an unnamed firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 + bonus + benefits

Senior role leading industrial automation and smart building controls projects from concept through commissioning. Needs 7+ years in automation/robotics, strong PLC, SCADA, industrial networks, and client-facing leadership.

Employer: Körber Supply Chain

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own mechanical design packages for conveyors, sorters, and automation equipment in parcel/logistics projects. Requires 3–6 years mechanical design, strong 3D CAD (Inventor/AutoCAD/SolidWorks), and up to 30% travel.

(Note: A second posting from Körber for Mechanical Design Engineer II appears to be a duplicate of this role and is not listed separately.)

Employer: AECOM

Location: Remote (U.S.) – Atlanta-based candidates welcome

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $195,000

Design HVAC and heat rejection systems for hyperscale data centers, including CFD analysis, redundancy, and energy efficiency. Needs PE, ~6+ years data center/mechanical experience, and comfort collaborating with global teams.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Remote (U.S.) – Atlanta-based candidates welcome

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $210,000

Lead plumbing design for hyperscale data centers, from concepts to detailed design. Requires 6+ years building systems experience (plumbing focus), Revit/AutoCAD skills; PE and CPD are big pluses.

Employer: Askari Defense

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own mechanical architecture and mechanisms for autonomous UAS intercept platforms. Best for very hands-on builders with 6+ years in complex mechanisms/airframes, strong CAD + FEA, and a passion for drones/robotics.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid culture)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Consulting role in Computer, Data & Security Sciences, doing failure analysis and advanced investigations on electrical/electromechanical and robotics systems. Requires a Ph.D. and strong programming (Python/C++/MATLAB) plus hardware experience.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Remote, frequent travel to Atlanta, GA

Type: 6‑month contract (likely to extend)

6‑month contract (likely to extend) Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + benefits

+ benefits Coordinate multidisciplinary BIM models for greenfield pharma/industrial/mission-critical projects. Needs 3+ years BIM coordination, strong Revit, Navisworks, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and knowledge of ISO 19650 / IFC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.