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🏗️ Atlanta Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Atlanta’s A/E market is hot right now, from nuclear power and data centers to drones and healthcare design. Here are several standout roles hiring around the city (many with remote or hybrid options).
Project Engineer – Aviation
- Employer: CyberCoders (specialty airside construction firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, travel to airports nationwide
- Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus, ESOP, 401(k) match, health benefits
- Support complex airside aviation construction projects, coordinate subs and airport stakeholders, and handle RFIs, submittals, and change orders. Great fit if you have aviation construction / airside experience and want growth toward project management.
Entry-Level Engineer (Controls, Energy & Systems)
- Employer: AeroNex Systems
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Broad entry role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom engineering. Ideal for new grads with a BS in EE/ME/Systems/Industrial and exposure to tools like CAD, SolidWorks, Revit, Python, MATLAB, SCADA.
Survey Department Head (Georgia PLS Required)
- Employer: CyberCoders (national A/E/consulting firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA preferred; remote options across the Southeast
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $175,000 + 8–15% bonus, full benefits
- Lead and grow a Georgia-based survey/geomatics practice, manage a team of ~6, and seal deliverables as the Georgia PLS of record. Great move for a senior PLS ready to run a department and drive business development.
Mechanical Engineering Consultant 2 (Power Uprates) – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,310 – $222,001, bonus eligible, strong benefits
- Senior BSME role focused on nuclear power uprates, heat balances, pumps, heat exchangers, and plant systems. You’ll interface with clients, lead analyses, mentor juniors, and support clean energy projects.
Project Manager – Site Civil
- Employer: EXP
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000, plus benefits
- Lead site civil/land development projects (data centers, industrial, retail, multifamily) nationwide. Requires PE, ~8+ years land development, strong Civil 3D and drainage modeling, and comfort mentoring junior staff.
Principal Electronic Warfare Lead System Engineer
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,500 – $204,500, relocation eligible, full benefits
- Lead integration and test for advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, from lab to flight test. Needs 8+ years systems engineering, RF/signal processing background, and ability to obtain/hold a DoD Secret clearance.
Senior Principal Engineer – Water Market Leader, Food & Beverage
- Employer: Geosyntec Consultants
- Location: Atlanta, GA or other US offices / hybrid or possibly fully remote
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- High-impact leadership role to build Geosyntec’s water/wastewater practice for food & beverage clients. You’ll set market strategy, direct major projects, manage key accounts, and mentor staff; requires 15–20+ years consulting and PE.
Lead Electrical Engineer 1 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,023 – $180,313, bonus eligible
- Lead an electrical design group on nuclear plant modifications: power studies, design change packages, equipment specs, and client interface. Needs BSEE, 10+ years nuclear electrical design, and 3+ years leading design teams (PE preferred).
Entry-Level Structural Engineer – Advanced Analysis
- Employer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,200 – $88,400 base + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Join SGH’s Engineering Mechanics & Infrastructure group working on advanced analysis for nuclear, energy, and specialized structures. Great for MS grads who like FEA (Abaqus/ANSYS), MATLAB/Mathcad, and complex structural problems.
Field Engineer (Public Safety Tech)
- Employer: Coreforce
- Location: Remote, frequent travel (including Atlanta area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 + bonus, benefits, 15 PTO days
- Hands-on role installing and supporting in-car video, body cams, routers, and networks for public safety agencies. Good fit if you know 12V systems, low-voltage wiring, Cat6, networking, and like travel and customer-facing work.
Healthcare Architecture Principal
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead HDR’s healthcare architecture practice locally: win work, manage large hospital/health projects, and grow a multidisciplinary team. Requires Registered Architect, ~15 years experience, strong BD skills, and comfort presenting to clients.
Senior Project Engineer – Industrial Automation
- Employer: Joblet-AI (hiring for an unnamed firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 + bonus + benefits
- Senior role leading industrial automation and smart building controls projects from concept through commissioning. Needs 7+ years in automation/robotics, strong PLC, SCADA, industrial networks, and client-facing leadership.
Mechanical Design Engineer II – Automation & Material Handling
- Employer: Körber Supply Chain
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own mechanical design packages for conveyors, sorters, and automation equipment in parcel/logistics projects. Requires 3–6 years mechanical design, strong 3D CAD (Inventor/AutoCAD/SolidWorks), and up to 30% travel.
(Note: A second posting from Körber for Mechanical Design Engineer II appears to be a duplicate of this role and is not listed separately.)
Mechanical Engineer – Data Centers (Remote, U.S.)
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Remote (U.S.) – Atlanta-based candidates welcome
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $195,000
- Design HVAC and heat rejection systems for hyperscale data centers, including CFD analysis, redundancy, and energy efficiency. Needs PE, ~6+ years data center/mechanical experience, and comfort collaborating with global teams.
Senior Plumbing Engineer/Designer – Data Centers (Remote, U.S.)
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Remote (U.S.) – Atlanta-based candidates welcome
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $210,000
- Lead plumbing design for hyperscale data centers, from concepts to detailed design. Requires 6+ years building systems experience (plumbing focus), Revit/AutoCAD skills; PE and CPD are big pluses.
Mechanical Engineer – Airframes & Mechanisms
- Employer: Askari Defense
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own mechanical architecture and mechanisms for autonomous UAS intercept platforms. Best for very hands-on builders with 6+ years in complex mechanisms/airframes, strong CAD + FEA, and a passion for drones/robotics.
Electrical Engineer / Computer Scientist (Ph.D.)
- Employer: Exponent
- Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid culture)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Consulting role in Computer, Data & Security Sciences, doing failure analysis and advanced investigations on electrical/electromechanical and robotics systems. Requires a Ph.D. and strong programming (Python/C++/MATLAB) plus hardware experience.
BIM Coordinator (Remote with Travel to Atlanta)
- Employer: Piper Companies
- Location: Remote, frequent travel to Atlanta, GA
- Type: 6‑month contract (likely to extend)
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + benefits
- Coordinate multidisciplinary BIM models for greenfield pharma/industrial/mission-critical projects. Needs 3+ years BIM coordination, strong Revit, Navisworks, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and knowledge of ISO 19650 / IFC.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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