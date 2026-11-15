Atlanta’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for project managers and execs who know tech, finance, and infrastructure. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are several six-figure roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year + bonus, profit sharing, vehicle package

Lead large mechanical construction projects (HVAC, piping, industrial systems) for a top ENR contractor across data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Great fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical PM experience and want big, complex jobs with strong benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Atlanta, GA (also Apex, NC / Richmond, VA / Greenville, SC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year + bonus, 401k match, vehicle, gas card

Senior PM role building municipal and industrial water/wastewater treatment plants from the ground up. Ideal if you have 5+ years construction PM/GC experience and want to own complex public infrastructure projects.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, onsite property leadership

Salary: Range not listed (bonus eligible)

Run the day-to-day operations, team, and resident experience for an established apartment or active adult community. Strong match if you have 4–6+ years in property management and want P&L, team leadership, and resident satisfaction responsibility.

Employer: ClarityPay

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive fraud leader for a fast-growing fintech, owning end-to-end fraud strategy, governance, and analytics across KYC, transactions, and account servicing. Best for leaders with 8+ years in risk/fraud in fintech or banking and strong SQL/Python or R skills.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Atlanta, GA (up to 75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Atlanta): $76,600–$114,900/year + RSUs & benefits

Own end-to-end project lifecycles for new reliability/maintenance/engineering launches in Amazon facilities. Great for industrial/manufacturing engineers with 5+ years’ experience who like large-scale, travel-heavy project work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Atlanta, GA (role can sit anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $134,500–$185,000/year + potential bonus & stock

Lead complex, multi-discipline programs for hyperscale AI data centers, from planning and budgeting to client management and QA. Ideal if you have 5–12 years PM experience on data centers/advanced tech facilities and are comfortable owning client relationships.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage commissioning for complex data center builds, coordinating testing, system readiness, and turnover across electrical and building systems. Good fit if you know commissioning, electrical/building systems, and want to lead delivery and quality.

Employer: Deluxe

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000–$110,000/year + incentive plan

Lead a technical delivery team handling software implementations for banking/payments clients. Perfect for managers with 5+ years leading teams or projects in banking, receivables, lockbox, or software implementation.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary (example ranges in CA markets): ~$196,000–$266,000 base (location-dependent)

High-impact strategy role owning growth and economics for Intuit’s short-term lending and “fast money” products. Best for leaders with 10+ years in consumer lending/fintech, deep credit risk skills, and strong SQL/Excel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year + bonus eligible

Lead AI-powered employee experience projects using Moveworks for Fortune 500 clients. Great for managers with 6+ years implementing platforms like Workday/ServiceNow and experience with AI-driven employee support.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3+ days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,515–$95,900/year + incentives & benefits

Run project-based onboarding for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and client meetings to deliver smooth implementations. Good for PMs with 3–5 years’ experience and some treasury/financial services background.

Employer: Seek Now

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level customer success leader over insurance carrier accounts, owning retention, adoption, and growth. Ideal if you have 10+ years in customer success/strategic accounts and 5+ years leading managers in insurance or InsurTech.

Employer: Fetcherr

Location: Atlanta, GA (flexible/remote options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own strategic airline accounts for an AI company, driving adoption, renewals, and complex deployments. Best for leaders with 7+ years managing enterprise clients in AI or aviation tech and strong airline commercial knowledge.

Employer: Ampacity / QISG

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering for high-voltage substation projects from concept through commissioning, acting as the technical and client-facing PM. Great for PE-track utility engineers with 10+ years in electric utility projects and strong knowledge of industry codes.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus eligible

Senior leader role advising banks on transforming commercial lending operations (origination, servicing, underwriting, collections). Strong match if you have 7+ years in consulting/banking ops and deep commercial lending experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead large payments transformation programs to modernize money movement, servicing, and reconciliation. Ideal for senior leaders with 7+ years in banking/payments operations and a track record in process redesign.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus eligible

Manager-level role running workstreams to improve commercial lending workflows and controls. Good step if you have 5+ years in banking/consulting and want to own delivery and coach teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.