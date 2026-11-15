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👔 Atlanta Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Atlanta’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for project managers and execs who know tech, finance, and infrastructure. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are several six-figure roles worth a look.
Project Manager - Mechanical
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year + bonus, profit sharing, vehicle package
Lead large mechanical construction projects (HVAC, piping, industrial systems) for a top ENR contractor across data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Great fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical PM experience and want big, complex jobs with strong benefits.
Project Manager – Wastewater Construction
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Atlanta, GA (also Apex, NC / Richmond, VA / Greenville, SC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year + bonus, 401k match, vehicle, gas card
Senior PM role building municipal and industrial water/wastewater treatment plants from the ground up. Ideal if you have 5+ years construction PM/GC experience and want to own complex public infrastructure projects.
Community Manager – Multifamily
Employer: Greystar
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, onsite property leadership
Salary: Range not listed (bonus eligible)
Run the day-to-day operations, team, and resident experience for an established apartment or active adult community. Strong match if you have 4–6+ years in property management and want P&L, team leadership, and resident satisfaction responsibility.
Director of Fraud Risk
Employer: ClarityPay
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive fraud leader for a fast-growing fintech, owning end-to-end fraud strategy, governance, and analytics across KYC, transactions, and account servicing. Best for leaders with 8+ years in risk/fraud in fintech or banking and strong SQL/Python or R skills.
Early Life Cycle Manager, Central RME
Employer: Amazon
Location: Atlanta, GA (up to 75% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Atlanta): $76,600–$114,900/year + RSUs & benefits
Own end-to-end project lifecycles for new reliability/maintenance/engineering launches in Amazon facilities. Great for industrial/manufacturing engineers with 5+ years’ experience who like large-scale, travel-heavy project work.
Project Manager – AI Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Atlanta, GA (role can sit anywhere in U.S.)
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Salary: $134,500–$185,000/year + potential bonus & stock
Lead complex, multi-discipline programs for hyperscale AI data centers, from planning and budgeting to client management and QA. Ideal if you have 5–12 years PM experience on data centers/advanced tech facilities and are comfortable owning client relationships.
Commissioning Project Manager – Data Centers
Employer: SanCrest
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage commissioning for complex data center builds, coordinating testing, system readiness, and turnover across electrical and building systems. Good fit if you know commissioning, electrical/building systems, and want to lead delivery and quality.
Manager – Technical Services Delivery
Employer: Deluxe
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $104,000–$110,000/year + incentive plan
Lead a technical delivery team handling software implementations for banking/payments clients. Perfect for managers with 5+ years leading teams or projects in banking, receivables, lockbox, or software implementation.
Principal Strategy Manager, Fast Money & Lending
Employer: Intuit
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary (example ranges in CA markets): ~$196,000–$266,000 base (location-dependent)
High-impact strategy role owning growth and economics for Intuit’s short-term lending and “fast money” products. Best for leaders with 10+ years in consumer lending/fintech, deep credit risk skills, and strong SQL/Excel.
Moveworks Consulting Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)
Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year + bonus eligible
Lead AI-powered employee experience projects using Moveworks for Fortune 500 clients. Great for managers with 6+ years implementing platforms like Workday/ServiceNow and experience with AI-driven employee support.
Treasury Client Onboarding Project Manager
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3+ days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $81,515–$95,900/year + incentives & benefits
Run project-based onboarding for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and client meetings to deliver smooth implementations. Good for PMs with 3–5 years’ experience and some treasury/financial services background.
AVP, Customer Success
Employer: Seek Now
Location: Atlanta, GA (remote with travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive-level customer success leader over insurance carrier accounts, owning retention, adoption, and growth. Ideal if you have 10+ years in customer success/strategic accounts and 5+ years leading managers in insurance or InsurTech.
Customer Success Director
Employer: Fetcherr
Location: Atlanta, GA (flexible/remote options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own strategic airline accounts for an AI company, driving adoption, renewals, and complex deployments. Best for leaders with 7+ years managing enterprise clients in AI or aviation tech and strong airline commercial knowledge.
Engineering Project Manager – Substation
Employer: Ampacity / QISG
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead engineering for high-voltage substation projects from concept through commissioning, acting as the technical and client-facing PM. Great for PE-track utility engineers with 10+ years in electric utility projects and strong knowledge of industry codes.
Commercial Lending Transformation Sr Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus eligible
Senior leader role advising banks on transforming commercial lending operations (origination, servicing, underwriting, collections). Strong match if you have 7+ years in consulting/banking ops and deep commercial lending experience.
Commercial Payments Transformation Sr Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead large payments transformation programs to modernize money movement, servicing, and reconciliation. Ideal for senior leaders with 7+ years in banking/payments operations and a track record in process redesign.
Commercial Lending Transformation Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus eligible
Manager-level role running workstreams to improve commercial lending workflows and controls. Good step if you have 5+ years in banking/consulting and want to own delivery and coach teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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