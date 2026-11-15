Atlanta’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades roles hiring now in Atlanta, GA.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large data center builds from the field, managing subs, schedules, safety, and quality on mission‑critical projects. Best fit if you’ve run industrial/warehouse or data center jobs before and can read plans, coordinate teams, and keep complex work on track.

Employer: Dematic

Dematic Location: Based in continental USA, projects in Atlanta & nationwide

Based in continental USA, projects in Atlanta & nationwide Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.89 – $30.96/hour (base pay range at posting)

Hands‑on role installing conveyors, cranes, and automated equipment on big industrial projects. You’ll travel about 90–100%, work on large construction sites, and use your 2–5 years of mechanical install or maintenance experience.

Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On‑site leader role running mission‑critical commercial projects while driving safety, schedule, and quality. Ideal if you have 5+ years with a commercial GC, can manage subs, handle fast‑paced work, and keep detailed daily logs and closeout.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Field carpentry role doing soffits, fascia, siding, trim, framing, sheetrock, decks, doors, windows, gutters, and more. Comes with a company vehicle, $500 tool allowance, 11 paid holidays, and a 401(k) with company match, plus medical, dental, and vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.