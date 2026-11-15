Atlanta’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, AI, and data roles with serious pay and name-brand employers. Here are several standout IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Atlanta, GA (on-site, contract)

(on-site, contract) Salary: $60–$70/hour

Type: Full-time contract

Design and support integrations in Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) for core banking, payments, CRM, and digital channels. Great fit if you’re strong with REST/SOAP APIs, XML/JSON/XSLT, SQL/PL-SQL, and want hands-on work in a regulated banking environment.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: See KPMG pay transparency by city (link in posting)

See KPMG pay transparency by city (link in posting) Type: Full-time

Own and enhance ServiceNow Discovery & CMDB for a major enterprise environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years with CMDB/Discovery, IRE, Service Graph Connectors, MID Servers, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and want a mix of deep technical work and stakeholder leadership.

Employer: BlackRock

Location: Atlanta, GA (725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE)

Salary: $131,500–$155,000/year (plus bonus & benefits)

(plus bonus & benefits) Type: Full-time

Build highly available backend services for ETF and primary market workflows using Java, Spring Boot, Kafka, Cassandra, and AI to automate SDLC and QA. Great for engineers with financial systems experience who want to work on large-scale, mission-critical trading platforms.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $182,800–$247,300/year (plus RSUs & benefits)

(plus RSUs & benefits) Type: Full-time

Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions for pro leagues, colleges, and media brands—think RAG, agentic workflows, computer vision, and data platforms for fan engagement and venue operations. Best for senior cloud architects with 8+ years experience and real sports/OTT exposure.

Employer: Microsoft

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote-friendly role)

Salary: $119,800–$234,700/year (U.S. range)

(U.S. range) Type: Full-time

Be the global SME for data center Building Automation or Electrical Power Monitoring systems. You’ll support and optimize control systems, telemetry, security, and automation across Microsoft’s massive data center fleet—great if you blend controls engineering + software/service engineering.

Employer: Sage

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own product vision for SMB accounting software, simplifying GL, AP/AR, bank rec, and reporting—plus using AI and automation to streamline workflows. Perfect for product managers with accounting/ERP or B2B SaaS experience.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead large data science projects around inventory and supply chain, owning reusable algorithms and mentoring other data scientists. Ideal if you have 10+ years in analytics, strong Python + SQL, and experience with optimization, recommendation, search, or NLP.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Infor

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time executive

Executive role owning Infor’s internal AI platform and “Agent Factory”—from architecture and AI/MLOps to vendor strategy and risk. Best for senior engineering leaders who’ve taken AI platforms from prototype to production at enterprise scale.

Employer: OneTrust

Location: Atlanta, GA (office-first, ~3 days/week)

Salary: $196,500–$294,750/year

Type: Full-time

Set multi-year architecture strategy for OneTrust’s cloud-native, AI-enabled governance platform. You’ll define standards, non-functional requirements, and AI-native patterns, while mentoring architects across domains.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year

Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)

Architect iMOM solutions for refining and chemicals—MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM—and integrate them with ERP. Great for folks with 10+ years in refining/chemicals manufacturing systems across IT/OT.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA (office + customer sites)

(office + customer sites) Salary: $153,600–$207,800/year (plus RSUs & benefits)

(plus RSUs & benefits) Type: Full-time

Design and implement secure, scalable AWS solutions for public sector healthcare and life sciences customers. Good match if you have 5+ years SDLC + cloud migration experience and enjoy client-facing architecture work.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Atlanta, GA (office, some flexibility)

Salary: $70,000–$140,000/year

Type: Full-time

Hands-on OFSAA developer role across ALM, FSDF, DIH, FTP, PFT, GL Reconciliation, with heavy Oracle SQL/PLSQL and data modeling. Strong fit for banking technologists who like deep batch, reconciliation, and environment migration work.

Employer: Murata

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support and enhance business applications and process automations using approved tools. Bonus if you’ve worked with UiPath, Microsoft Power Automate, Power Apps, and Power Platform AI features and enjoy enabling citizen developers.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Gordon Food Service

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 4 days in office)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise-wide cybersecurity architecture and roadmaps, covering NIST, PCI, IAM, Zero Trust, cloud, and APIs. Ideal for seasoned security architects who want both strategy and hands-on solution leadership.

Employer: Iterable

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $141,000–$194,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own cloud security across AWS + Kubernetes, with heavy Terraform, IAM, SCPs, CI/CD security, IaC scanning, and DevSecOps. Great for engineers who like automating security and working closely with product teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $110,700–$218,300/year

Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)

Blend Salesforce Data Cloud (Data 360) architecture with hands-on build and agentic AI use cases for marketing, sales, and service. Perfect if you’ve implemented Data 360 + Marketing Cloud/Agentforce and enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: Perficient

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Director-level, pre-sales)

Own pre-sales architecture for complex Google Cloud solutions—discovery, solution design, PoCs—while carrying a sales goal. Best for senior GCP practitioners who’ve delivered large programs and want to move into solution shaping + GTM.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $171,600–$383,300/year

Type: Full-time (leadership, consulting, ~50% travel)

Lead Customer MDM and data governance for pharma and life sciences—Reltio/Informatica, HCP/HCO data, IQVIA, CRM (Veeva/Salesforce), and AI-ready customer 360. Great for senior leaders who can own strategy, delivery, and go-to-market.

Employer: Waystar

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design and secure a multi-site enterprise network with firewalls, VPN, NAC, and Zero Trust across data centers and cloud. Strong match if you have 8+ years network engineering, Fortinet/Arista experience, and like leading modernization projects.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Finance-led Oracle Cloud ERP PPM process owner role—define target processes, write business requirements, manage release readiness, and partner with IT on delivery. Great for Oracle PPM experts who enjoy business-side ownership more than pure configuration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.