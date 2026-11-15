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💻 Atlanta IT Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
5 days ago
Atlanta’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, AI, and data roles with serious pay and name-brand employers. Here are several standout IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Oracle OIC Developer (Banking Integrations)
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on-site, contract)
- Salary: $60–$70/hour
- Type: Full-time contract
Design and support integrations in Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) for core banking, payments, CRM, and digital channels. Great fit if you’re strong with REST/SOAP APIs, XML/JSON/XSLT, SQL/PL-SQL, and want hands-on work in a regulated banking environment.
Lead Engineer I, Tech Product Manager (ServiceNow Discovery)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: See KPMG pay transparency by city (link in posting)
- Type: Full-time
Own and enhance ServiceNow Discovery & CMDB for a major enterprise environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years with CMDB/Discovery, IRE, Service Graph Connectors, MID Servers, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and want a mix of deep technical work and stakeholder leadership.
Associate – Backend Engineering, ETF Systems
- Employer: BlackRock
- Location: Atlanta, GA (725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE)
- Salary: $131,500–$155,000/year (plus bonus & benefits)
- Type: Full-time
Build highly available backend services for ETF and primary market workflows using Java, Spring Boot, Kafka, Cassandra, and AI to automate SDLC and QA. Great for engineers with financial systems experience who want to work on large-scale, mission-critical trading platforms.
Principal Delivery Consultant, Emerging Technologies – Sports
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $182,800–$247,300/year (plus RSUs & benefits)
- Type: Full-time
Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions for pro leagues, colleges, and media brands—think RAG, agentic workflows, computer vision, and data platforms for fan engagement and venue operations. Best for senior cloud architects with 8+ years experience and real sports/OTT exposure.
Global Senior CE Application Service Engineer (Data Center BAS/EPMS)
- Employer: Microsoft
- Location: Atlanta, GA (remote-friendly role)
- Salary: $119,800–$234,700/year (U.S. range)
- Type: Full-time
Be the global SME for data center Building Automation or Electrical Power Monitoring systems. You’ll support and optimize control systems, telemetry, security, and automation across Microsoft’s massive data center fleet—great if you blend controls engineering + software/service engineering.
Product Manager – SMB Accounting Solutions
- Employer: Sage
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own product vision for SMB accounting software, simplifying GL, AP/AR, bank rec, and reporting—plus using AI and automation to streamline workflows. Perfect for product managers with accounting/ERP or B2B SaaS experience.
Lead Data Scientist, Inventory Planning & Replenishment
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead large data science projects around inventory and supply chain, owning reusable algorithms and mentoring other data scientists. Ideal if you have 10+ years in analytics, strong Python + SQL, and experience with optimization, recommendation, search, or NLP.
Sr. Director, AI Engineering & Platform
- Employer: Archer recruiting for Infor
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time executive
Executive role owning Infor’s internal AI platform and “Agent Factory”—from architecture and AI/MLOps to vendor strategy and risk. Best for senior engineering leaders who’ve taken AI platforms from prototype to production at enterprise scale.
Principal Architect (AI-Ready Governance Platform)
- Employer: OneTrust
- Location: Atlanta, GA (office-first, ~3 days/week)
- Salary: $196,500–$294,750/year
- Type: Full-time
Set multi-year architecture strategy for OneTrust’s cloud-native, AI-enabled governance platform. You’ll define standards, non-functional requirements, and AI-native patterns, while mentoring architects across domains.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year
- Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)
Architect iMOM solutions for refining and chemicals—MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM—and integrate them with ERP. Great for folks with 10+ years in refining/chemicals manufacturing systems across IT/OT.
Senior Delivery Consultant, WWPS HCLS Practice
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (office + customer sites)
- Salary: $153,600–$207,800/year (plus RSUs & benefits)
- Type: Full-time
Design and implement secure, scalable AWS solutions for public sector healthcare and life sciences customers. Good match if you have 5+ years SDLC + cloud migration experience and enjoy client-facing architecture work.
Oracle Financial Services (OFSAA) Tech Specialist
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Atlanta, GA (office, some flexibility)
- Salary: $70,000–$140,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on OFSAA developer role across ALM, FSDF, DIH, FTP, PFT, GL Reconciliation, with heavy Oracle SQL/PLSQL and data modeling. Strong fit for banking technologists who like deep batch, reconciliation, and environment migration work.
Application Analyst (Automation & Low-Code)
- Employer: Murata
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support and enhance business applications and process automations using approved tools. Bonus if you’ve worked with UiPath, Microsoft Power Automate, Power Apps, and Power Platform AI features and enjoy enabling citizen developers.
Enterprise Information Security Architect
- Employer: Archer recruiting for Gordon Food Service
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 4 days in office)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead enterprise-wide cybersecurity architecture and roadmaps, covering NIST, PCI, IAM, Zero Trust, cloud, and APIs. Ideal for seasoned security architects who want both strategy and hands-on solution leadership.
Senior Cloud Security Engineer
- Employer: Iterable
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $141,000–$194,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Own cloud security across AWS + Kubernetes, with heavy Terraform, IAM, SCPs, CI/CD security, IaC scanning, and DevSecOps. Great for engineers who like automating security and working closely with product teams.
Senior Consultant, Salesforce Data 360 & Marketing AI
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $110,700–$218,300/year
- Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)
Blend Salesforce Data Cloud (Data 360) architecture with hands-on build and agentic AI use cases for marketing, sales, and service. Perfect if you’ve implemented Data 360 + Marketing Cloud/Agentforce and enjoy client-facing work.
Senior GTM Solution Architect – Google
- Employer: Perficient
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (Director-level, pre-sales)
Own pre-sales architecture for complex Google Cloud solutions—discovery, solution design, PoCs—while carrying a sales goal. Best for senior GCP practitioners who’ve delivered large programs and want to move into solution shaping + GTM.
Life Sciences Data Management, AVP (MDM/Data Governance)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $171,600–$383,300/year
- Type: Full-time (leadership, consulting, ~50% travel)
Lead Customer MDM and data governance for pharma and life sciences—Reltio/Informatica, HCP/HCO data, IQVIA, CRM (Veeva/Salesforce), and AI-ready customer 360. Great for senior leaders who can own strategy, delivery, and go-to-market.
Sr Network Systems Engineer
- Employer: Waystar
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Design and secure a multi-site enterprise network with firewalls, VPN, NAC, and Zero Trust across data centers and cloud. Strong match if you have 8+ years network engineering, Fortinet/Arista experience, and like leading modernization projects.
Financial Systems Senior Business Process Lead – Oracle PPM
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Finance-led Oracle Cloud ERP PPM process owner role—define target processes, write business requirements, manage release readiness, and partner with IT on delivery. Great for Oracle PPM experts who enjoy business-side ownership more than pure configuration.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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