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Atlanta
🍽️ Multiple Atlanta Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $72K+
4 days ago
Atlanta’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now—downtown, Midtown, and the airport are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, or steady hotel work, there’s a lot to pick from.
Front Desk Manager OEM – AC Hotel Downtown
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Centennial Olympic Park area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front desk at a modern hotel steps from the Aquarium, CNN, and Mercedes‑Benz Stadium. You’ll supervise the team, handle guest issues, and help drive room revenue, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and Daily Pay available.
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Pizza Hut Franchise
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza)
- Location: 2020 Bolton Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from staffing and scheduling to guest service and food safety. Comes with tuition help, Daily Pay, wellness perks, and GED support, plus clear paths to promotion.
Restaurant General Manager – Pizza Hut Franchise
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Own the whole operation as a hands‑on GM—on the line during rushes, leading the team, and managing P&L. Includes bonus potential, medical/dental/vision (eligibility-based), tuition assistance, and growth opportunities.
Guest Service Representative – Home2 Suites
- Employer: Home2 Suites by Hilton (LBA Hospitality)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role handling check‑ins, reservations, and guest questions, sometimes as Manager on Duty. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, DailyPay option, and hotel discounts.
Host/Greeter – Top Draft Sports Lounge
- Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile guests see at a busy sports lounge connected to major downtown venues. You’ll manage reservations and seating, support fine‑dining service standards, and work big‑event nights.
Bartender – Top Draft Sports Lounge
- Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High‑volume bar role serving game‑day and convention crowds. You’ll mix drinks, upsell, and keep the bar running smoothly—1+ year bartending experience and TIPS/Food Handler certs (or ability to get them) required.
Executive Chef 1 – Amex Centurion Lounge
- Employer: Sodexo Live! Airline Lounges
- Location: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $56,270 – $72,820 per year
Run a scratch kitchen for a premium airport lounge, leading menu creation, purchasing, and a culinary team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and career growth/tuition reimbursement.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Peachtree Group
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise room attendants, inspect 25–80 rooms a day, and jump in to clean when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.
Bartender – Part Time
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (Courtland Grand Hotel)
- Location: Downtown Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $7.25/hour base + tips (tipped role)
Serve drinks at a downtown hotel close to major stadiums and convention centers. Part‑time with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), room discounts, Daily Pay, and more (benefits vary by status).
PT Bartender/Server – Author’s Den
- Employer: Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta
- Location: Midtown Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split time between bartending and serving in a hotel bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy guest interaction, modern cocktails, and a fast pace.
Patient Dining Associate (Dietary Aide)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)
- Location: Center for Advanced Pediatrics, 2174 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:00 am–2:30 pm
- Salary: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour
Support patient meals in a healthcare setting—help with menu choices, assemble trays, and follow diet and safety rules. Includes retirement plan, health and wellness programs, and for full‑time: medical, dental, vision, life, disability, FSAs, and more.
Dishwasher/Busser – ESCO Atlanta
- Employer: EATS Brand, LLC
- Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)
- Salary: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour
Keep the dish area and kitchen spotless while supporting a busy restaurant team. Flexible schedule and steady hours for evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Line Cook – Sagra Wine Bar
- Employer: SAGRA
- Location: East Atlanta Village, Atlanta, GA 30316
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour + tips
Join the opening team at a new Italian‑inspired neighborhood wine bar focused on sourdough pizza and simple, high‑quality plates. Offers employee discount, health insurance access, and paid training.
Line/Grill Cook – Park 82 Restaurant
- Employer: DAPELLI RESTAURANT GROUP (Park 82)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Northside area)
- Type: Full-time (dinner shifts, ~40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Grill‑focused line cook role handling steaks and proteins to temp in a busy dinner service. Must be experienced on grill, available nights/weekends, and authorized to work in the U.S.
Line Cook – ESCO Atlanta
- Employer: EATS Brand, LLC
- Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
Cook a full menu on grill, fry, and sauté stations in a high‑energy kitchen. Requires 3+ years’ experience, strong knife skills, and night/weekend/holiday availability.
Elevated Counter Service Server – Momonoki
- Employer: Momonoki
- Location: Midtown Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Approx. $17.00 – $19.00 per hour (base + tips)
Work FOH at a Japanese comfort‑food spot with elevated counter service. 6+ months restaurant experience and AM/PM availability preferred; experienced servers can earn a higher base.
Weekend Line Cook – ESCO Atlanta
- Employer: EATS Brand, LLC
- Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA
- Type: Weekends only
- Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
Same duties as the main line cook role, but focused on weekend shifts—great if you want solid pay without a full weekly schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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