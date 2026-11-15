Atlanta’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now—downtown, Midtown, and the airport are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, or steady hotel work, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality Location: Atlanta, GA (Centennial Olympic Park area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk at a modern hotel steps from the Aquarium, CNN, and Mercedes‑Benz Stadium. You’ll supervise the team, handle guest issues, and help drive room revenue, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and Daily Pay available.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza)

Location: 2020 Bolton Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from staffing and scheduling to guest service and food safety. Comes with tuition help, Daily Pay, wellness perks, and GED support, plus clear paths to promotion.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Own the whole operation as a hands‑on GM—on the line during rushes, leading the team, and managing P&L. Includes bonus potential, medical/dental/vision (eligibility-based), tuition assistance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Home2 Suites by Hilton (LBA Hospitality)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role handling check‑ins, reservations, and guest questions, sometimes as Manager on Duty. Offers quarterly bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, DailyPay option, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see at a busy sports lounge connected to major downtown venues. You’ll manage reservations and seating, support fine‑dining service standards, and work big‑event nights.

Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑volume bar role serving game‑day and convention crowds. You’ll mix drinks, upsell, and keep the bar running smoothly—1+ year bartending experience and TIPS/Food Handler certs (or ability to get them) required.

Employer: Sodexo Live! Airline Lounges

Location: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta Int’l Airport

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,270 – $72,820 per year

Run a scratch kitchen for a premium airport lounge, leading menu creation, purchasing, and a culinary team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and career growth/tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise room attendants, inspect 25–80 rooms a day, and jump in to clean when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (Courtland Grand Hotel)

Location: Downtown Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $7.25/hour base + tips (tipped role)

Serve drinks at a downtown hotel close to major stadiums and convention centers. Part‑time with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), room discounts, Daily Pay, and more (benefits vary by status).

Employer: Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta

Location: Midtown Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Split time between bartending and serving in a hotel bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy guest interaction, modern cocktails, and a fast pace.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Center for Advanced Pediatrics, 2174 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:00 am–2:30 pm

Salary: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support patient meals in a healthcare setting—help with menu choices, assemble trays, and follow diet and safety rules. Includes retirement plan, health and wellness programs, and for full‑time: medical, dental, vision, life, disability, FSAs, and more.

Employer: EATS Brand, LLC

Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Salary: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Keep the dish area and kitchen spotless while supporting a busy restaurant team. Flexible schedule and steady hours for evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: SAGRA

Location: East Atlanta Village, Atlanta, GA 30316

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour + tips

Join the opening team at a new Italian‑inspired neighborhood wine bar focused on sourdough pizza and simple, high‑quality plates. Offers employee discount, health insurance access, and paid training.

Employer: DAPELLI RESTAURANT GROUP (Park 82)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Northside area)

Type: Full-time (dinner shifts, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Grill‑focused line cook role handling steaks and proteins to temp in a busy dinner service. Must be experienced on grill, available nights/weekends, and authorized to work in the U.S.

Employer: EATS Brand, LLC

Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Cook a full menu on grill, fry, and sauté stations in a high‑energy kitchen. Requires 3+ years’ experience, strong knife skills, and night/weekend/holiday availability.

Employer: Momonoki

Location: Midtown Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Approx. $17.00 – $19.00 per hour (base + tips)

Work FOH at a Japanese comfort‑food spot with elevated counter service. 6+ months restaurant experience and AM/PM availability preferred; experienced servers can earn a higher base.

Employer: EATS Brand, LLC

Location: ESCO Atlanta, 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA

Type: Weekends only

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Same duties as the main line cook role, but focused on weekend shifts—great if you want solid pay without a full weekly schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.