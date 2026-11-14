🚨 Shooting under investigation near Delmar Lane NW

In the early morning of November 14, 2026, around 1:36 a.m., Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers responded to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 9, 3481 Delmar Lane NW.

A 31-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound was found there receiving treatment from firefighters. He was alert, conscious, and breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the injury may have happened after a dispute over a narcotics transaction that turned into gunfire. After being shot, the victim was driven by a private vehicle to Fire Station 9 for medical help.

Investigators are still working the case, and details may change as they learn more. No specific guidance or warnings for nearby residents were included in the report.