Atlanta’s science and research scene is hot right now, with strong demand for experts who can blend data, fieldwork, and strategy. If you’ve got advanced skills, there are some serious career (and salary) moves on the table.

Employer: EXP

EXP Location: Remote, based in Atlanta, GA (Environmental / Oil & Gas Pipeline sector)

(Environmental / Oil & Gas Pipeline sector) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $110,000/year

Work on cultural field surveys for energy projects and manage cultural resource compliance with NEPA, FERC, EPA, USACE, USFWS, and SHPO. Great fit if you have 5+ years in cultural resources, strong technical writing skills, and want remote flexibility with a national environmental team.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Atlanta, GA (role open across multiple U.S. offices)

(role open across multiple U.S. offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year

Lead high-impact consulting projects on exposure and risk assessment across workplaces, homes, environment, and consumer products. Ideal for a CIH with PhD/MPH and 8+ years consulting, who wants to drive business growth, publish, present at conferences, and guide multidisciplinary teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $200,600/year

Lead market-shaping research on biopharma and medtech —from AI and R&D to supply chain and digital health—and turn data into insights for C‑suite leaders. Best for someone with a Master’s (or doctorate preferred), 8+ years in research/strategy , strong data skills (R/Python/Stata, AI tools), and a passion for thought leadership.

—from AI and R&D to supply chain and digital health—and turn data into insights for C‑suite leaders. Best for someone with a , strong data skills (R/Python/Stata, AI tools), and a passion for thought leadership. Note: Recruiting for this role ends 11/30/2026.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Location: Atlanta, GA (multi-office role; travel across TX, LA, and nearby states)

(multi-office role; travel across TX, LA, and nearby states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior-level cultural resources role doing Phase I–III surveys, NEPA documentation, and agency coordination for infrastructure projects. Great if you meet Secretary of the Interior standards, have 8+ years CRM experience, can serve as Principal Investigator, and don’t mind up to ~30% fieldwork and travel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.