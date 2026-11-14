Atlanta is busy hiring in community and social services right now, from senior support to youth camps and behavioral health. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and being active in the community.

Employer: National Church Residences

National Church Residences Location: 3724 MLK Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA (Martin House senior apartments)

3724 MLK Jr Dr SW, (Martin House senior apartments) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay and a large benefits package)

Coordinate services and activities for seniors in a 153‑unit affordable housing community. You’ll connect residents with local resources, organize programs, and advocate for their needs, with strong medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Type: Likely seasonal/summer (full summer season)

Likely (full summer season) Salary: Not listed

Work directly with campers as a mentor and role model on an HBCU campus. Great fit if you’re 18+ and love youth work—expect to lead activities in arts, STEM, fitness, and leadership while keeping campers safe and engaged.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Type: Training/seasonal , for high school students

, for high school students Salary: Not listed

Designed for high school students who want to grow into future camp counselors. You’ll shadow staff, help with activities, and get leadership training and early exposure to HBCU campus life.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Type: Likely seasonal/summer leadership role

Likely leadership role Salary: Not listed

Lead a unit of counselors and campers and be a key contact for families and the Site Director. Ideal if you’re a rising college sophomore or above with 2+ years of youth experience and want a higher‑responsibility camp role.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

Type: Volunteer

Salary: Unpaid (volunteer role)

Support camp staff with activities, materials, events, and hospitality at Morehouse. Good option if you want experience in youth programs and community work without being solely responsible for supervising kids.

Employer: Camp HBCYouth

Camp HBCYouth Location: Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

Type: Volunteer

Salary: Unpaid (volunteer role)

Similar to the Morehouse role, but based at Clark Atlanta. You’ll help with setup, cleanup, activities, and family events while staying under staff supervision—great for building service hours and experience.

Employer: DeKalb Community Service Board / Claratel Behavioral Health

Location: Atlanta, GA / DeKalb County (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Full-time (40 hours, some evenings/weekends)

(40 hours, some evenings/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Help people move safely from hospitals into transitional housing while staying connected to mental health, medical, and substance use services. Good fit if you have behavioral health experience and want to do hands‑on case management and care coordination in the community.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.