🚨 FAA ground stop affecting flights at Atlanta airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop that includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The ground stop is in effect indefinitely .

. Planes already in the air may land , but no flights are allowed to depart until the FAA lifts the order.

, but until the FAA lifts the order. The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, including emergency medical teams, have deployed extra staff and resources at the airport to support operations and help passengers.

If you have a flight booked:

Check directly with your airline BEFORE heading to the airport for the latest status and travel options.

The City says the safety of passengers, airport workers, and flight crews is the top priority. More updates will be shared as new information becomes available.