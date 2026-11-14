A man was killed in a late‑night shooting in southeast Atlanta.

On November 13, 2026, around 11:57 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 925 Conley Rd. SE. They found a 31‑year‑old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating to learn what led up to the shooting. The case is still open and details may change as they gather more information.

If you were in the area of 925 Conley Rd. SE around that time and saw or know anything that could help, contact Atlanta Police to share what you know.