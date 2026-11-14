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Atlanta
Water main break on Garson Drive NE
12 days ago
Crews are working on a water main break at 579 Garson Drive NE. Water service may be briefly affected for one apartment complex, ten businesses, and two hydrants in the area. More information: https://t.co/JAP8LuunPI
This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlanta Watershed
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.