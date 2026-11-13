Soccer in the Streets is offering 100% free soccer and life-skills coaching to students at Peyton Elementary and other schools across metro Atlanta. In each session, coaches help students build confidence, teamwork, and soccer skills, then end with a “Word of the Month” and a pep talk to reflect on values they can use in daily life. Schools can contact Soccer in the Streets to explore bringing this program to their students.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Soccer in the Streets