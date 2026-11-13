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Marietta
Cobb Chamber manager to lead Marietta Kiwanis U40
8 days ago
Alex Reed, Member Development Manager at the Cobb Chamber, has become Chair of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta U40. In this role, Reed will work with young professionals in Marietta to serve the community, build connections, and support local impact projects.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cobb Chamber
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