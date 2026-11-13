The Atlanta VA Health Care System joined more than 150 women Veterans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the TML Women’s Veterans Mental Program, which focuses on wellness, education, fellowship, and renewal for women who served in the military. The program, founded by Dr. Tincie Lynch, offers a supportive space where women Veterans can connect and access mental health and well-being resources, and attendees shared that the event made them feel recognized and appreciated for their service.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlanta VA Health Care System