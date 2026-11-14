Atlanta’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From local delivery to high-mile OTR and even non-CDL roles, there’s a wide mix of driving and vehicle jobs open right now.

Employer: The Millennium Group, Where Service Matters

The Millennium Group, Where Service Matters Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A short afternoon shift driving role supporting mailroom and office services for large corporate clients. Good fit if you have a clean license, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours without overnights.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Atlanta / McDonough, GA area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,190–$1,450 weekly average + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Night driving hauling no-touch, drop-and-hook tire freight across the Southeast with multiple home times per week. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months experience, plus living within 45 miles of McDonough, GA.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing advanced maintenance and repair on FedEx trucks and ground support equipment. Ideal if you have 4+ years fleet/auto/truck experience, your own tools, and are comfortable with hydraulic, gas, diesel, and electric systems.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 60 miles of Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, Team

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 weekly average + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Team OTR hauling motorcycle parts and engines, mostly no-touch freight, with routes east of the Rockies. Home about every three weeks, pets allowed, and open to all CDL holders, including newer drivers.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic FedEx pickup and delivery role with customer contact and an afternoon/PM shift. You’ll drive company vehicles, lift 50 lbs, and must be 21+ with a valid license and able to pass required DOT medical exams.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local parts delivery using company vehicles—no CDL required. Great if you like customer service, have basic auto parts knowledge, and want a stable schedule with room to grow in retail and commercial operations.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 655A Selig Dr., Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $81,000 annually

Home-daily yard driver role moving trailers on-site, no-touch, drop & hook. Monday–Friday PM schedule, late-model equipment, and day-one benefits including vacation, health coverage, and retirement.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.67 per hour

Lead a team of drivers, cashiers, and dispatchers at a parking location, handling schedules, audits, and customer issues. Good step up if you have some supervisory experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Platinum Transport Enterprise LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA to Chattanooga, TN corridor (OTR)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $600–$800/week during training; from $1,200/week as Truck Lead

Non-CDL hotshot apprentice role with paid training and clear path to Truck Lead. Expect 5 weeks on the road, 1 week off, company-paid hotels during resets, and meals/showers covered while traveling.

Employer: DriveWhip

Location: Atlanta, GA 30328

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Shop-based role keeping a rideshare rental fleet in top shape—diagnostics, repairs, and preventative maintenance. Great for experienced techs who like a fast-paced, startup-style environment.

Employer: Millenia Aero

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR team)

Type: Full-time, Team

Pay: $100,000–$110,000 per year

Team runs hauling lightweight, no-touch mail for a major airline on dedicated airport routes like Chicago–Atlanta–Florida loops. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years experience, age 25+, and a clean MVR.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,275–$1,375 per week (about 2,500 miles/week)

OTR flatbed role with paid training for recent CDL school grads and a mentor. Expect 2 weeks out, 2 days home, plus standard OTR duties like pre/post-trip inspections and on-time deliveries.

Employer: Maurice T Reese II dba Underground Kings

Location: Atlanta-based, regional & OTR

Type: Independent contractor / Owner-operator

Pay: 80% of gross load; about $4,000–$8,000 per week

Dispatch service for hotshot and box truck owner-operators who already have their own truck, trailer, and commercial insurance. You keep 80% of each load with next-day pay options and nationwide freight.

Employer: MLB Workforce (for client carrier)

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR, East of Mississippi)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,800–$1,900 weekly minimum; $2,000+ average; $93,600–$115,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

High-earning OTR CDL-A role with strong weekly guarantees, safety bonuses, and 401(k) match. Hazmat is preferred but not required; Southeast drivers should expect 14+ days OTR.

Employer: Revolution Trans Inc

Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.65–$0.70 per mile + bonuses

Smaller-carrier OTR dry van job for experienced drivers with Hazmat and Tanker endorsements. You’ll run all 48 states, stay out 2–3 weeks, and get paid on all miles (loaded & empty) with sign-on and clean inspection bonuses.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: Ansley Golf Course, Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10–$14 per hour + tips

Evening valet role, 4:00–10:00 PM including weekends, parking guest vehicles and providing front-line service. Good side job if you’re 18+, have a valid license, and can walk/run between cars for most of the shift.

Employer: Not listed (motor carrier lease)

Not listed (motor carrier lease) Location: Atlanta, GA (OTR)

Type: Contract, Owner-operator

Pay: $200,000–$350,000 per year (estimated)

For experienced CDL-A owner-operators looking to lease on with a carrier. You’ll provide your own truck and equipment, run OTR, and handle standard freight, logs, and inspections under the carrier’s authority.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Atlanta driving jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.