Atlanta’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth, from SaaS and fintech to foodservice and healthcare. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Omnissa

Omnissa Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid or Remote

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: OTE $69,225–$115,375 + commission , benefits, 401(k) match, equity

, benefits, 401(k) match, equity Why it’s interesting: Own the renewal pipeline for an AI-driven digital work platform, focusing on retention, upsell, and cross-sell. Great fit if you know SaaS, Salesforce, and customer success and want a quota-carrying role without heavy cold hunting.

Employer: CROSwiss (supporting FanDuel Group )

CROSwiss (supporting ) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Shape daily fantasy sports products—contest selection, entry flows, and player features—using data, experiments, and player feedback. Ideal if you love sports + product + analytics and want to work cross-functionally with engineering, ops, and data science.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH)

Location: Stone Mountain / Atlanta, GA | Hybrid / Field

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed; strong CRH benefits

Not listed; strong CRH benefits Why it’s interesting: Field-based sales engineer role selling reinforced concrete pipe and precast stormwater systems. You’ll influence specs with municipalities and DOTs, support complex projects, and bring civil engineering + sales together.

Employer: Diablo Tools

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to 40%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonus , company vehicle, full benefits

, company vehicle, full benefits Why it’s interesting: Great early-career field sales role with heavy training. You’ll demo cutting tools, run in-store marketing, manage inventory, and travel. Perfect if you’re energetic, love being on your feet, and want a clear sales career track.

Employer: Mosaic Insurance

Location: Atlanta, GA (Southeast focus)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed; “very competitive total rewards”

Not listed; “very competitive total rewards” Why it’s interesting: Blend cyber underwriting + business development. You’ll price risk, negotiate with brokers, build a sales and marketing plan, and grow Mosaic’s cyber book across the Southeast.

Employer: OpenGov Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $170,000–$190,000 OTE (base + variable)

(base + variable) Why it’s interesting: Own implementation partner strategy with big SIs (think Deloitte/Accenture) for an AI-powered government ERP platform. High-impact, senior role if you know partnerships, enterprise sales, and govtech.

Employer: Deskpro

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $95,000–$115,000 base , benefits

, benefits Why it’s interesting: Build customer marketing from scratch—advocacy, case studies, G2 reviews, upsell/cross-sell campaigns. Great for a B2B SaaS marketer who loves storytelling and tying work directly to expansion revenue.

Employer: Pareto USA (for a legal tech client)

(for a legal tech client) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $75,000 base + $25,000 commission (uncapped, $100K OTE)

Why it’s interesting: Early-career full-cycle AE role selling litigation tech to Am Law 100 firms. Includes a paid 12-week Sales Academy, strong earnings upside, and a recession-resistant niche.

Employer: Tombras

Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid (Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed; senior agency role with strong benefits

Not listed; senior agency role with strong benefits Why it’s interesting: Lead enterprise paid search, PMax, Demand Gen, and YouTube at an award-winning independent agency. Hands-on “player-coach” role using AI and data to drive performance and mentor a high-level team.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote from Atlanta, GA (US-based, some states excluded)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Annual OTE $84,992–$114,275

Why it’s interesting: Lead a team of Account Development Reps for a fast-growing IoT company. You’ll coach outbound prospecting, build dashboards, and partner with sales leadership—great step if you’re a top SDR/BDR leader.

(Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same Samsara role; only listed once here.)

Employer: Cisco (Splunk)

Location: Atlanta, GA (US remote-eligible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Range varies by state; see posting for details

Range varies by state; see posting for details Why it’s interesting: Join Cisco’s digital sales org, prospecting into strategic and enterprise accounts for Splunk. Strong place to build tech sales fundamentals—account-based strategy, territory planning, and pipeline management.

Employer: Global Payments Inc. / Worldpay

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $75,400–$115,000 , full benefits; apply by 11/30/26

, full benefits; apply by Why it’s interesting: Relationship-heavy account management role with major payments clients. You’ll be the main contact for problem-solving, retention, and upsell across a global enterprise portfolio.

Employer: BioTAB Healthcare

Location: Greater Atlanta, GA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Classic outside healthcare sales role selling pneumatic compression devices. You’ll manage a territory, build clinician relationships, oversee associate reps, and navigate insurance/CMS processes.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Atlanta, GA (in-field ~80%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed; full BofA benefits

Not listed; full BofA benefits Why it’s interesting: Own a portfolio of business clients up to $20M revenue, doing consultative sales on lending, treasury, and digital banking. Great if you have B2B or financial services sales and like being out with clients.

Employer: GoTo Foods

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Early-career paid media role supporting campaigns across social, search, display, and video. You’ll help with trafficking, pacing, reporting, and budget tracking—solid step if you want to grow in performance marketing.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Typical base $182,770–$244,510 (higher in select metros) + incentives & equity

(higher in select metros) + incentives & equity Why it’s interesting: Senior pre-sales / solutions role for large foundations and grantmakers. You’ll lead complex deals, run C-suite workshops, and act as a grantmaking tech SME across Salesforce’s Nonprofit Cloud.

Employer: Compass

Location: Marietta / Atlanta, GA | Onsite & field

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $100,000–$110,000 base + $30,000–$60,000 target bonus (uncapped)

Why it’s interesting: High-impact agent recruiting and growth role across brands like Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s, Corcoran, and Compass. You’ll run a consultative, relationship-driven sales process with top-producing agents.

Employer: WTW

Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Not listed; strong WTW benefits

Not listed; strong WTW benefits Why it’s interesting: Senior surety account manager role supporting producers on bond programs. You’ll handle bond requests, underwriter communication, and client meetings—ideal if you know surety and P&C and like client-facing work.

Employer: Gordon Food Service

Location: Atlanta, GA (South of I-20)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Salary + commission + bonuses, 401(k) match above industry norms , car & phone reimbursement

Salary + commission + bonuses, , car & phone reimbursement Why it’s interesting: Territory-based restaurant and foodservice sales with a 125-year-old, family-run distributor. Strong training in your first 90 days and a clear path if you like relationship selling on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.