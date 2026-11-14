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📣 Atlanta Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Atlanta’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth, from SaaS and fintech to foodservice and healthcare. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Renewal Sales Manager – SaaS (OTE up to ~$115K)
- Employer: Omnissa
- Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid or Remote
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: OTE $69,225–$115,375 + commission, benefits, 401(k) match, equity
- Why it’s interesting: Own the renewal pipeline for an AI-driven digital work platform, focusing on retention, upsell, and cross-sell. Great fit if you know SaaS, Salesforce, and customer success and want a quota-carrying role without heavy cold hunting.
Product Manager – Daily Fantasy Sports
- Employer: CROSwiss (supporting FanDuel Group)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Shape daily fantasy sports products—contest selection, entry flows, and player features—using data, experiments, and player feedback. Ideal if you love sports + product + analytics and want to work cross-functionally with engineering, ops, and data science.
Technical Resource / Sales Engineer – Stormwater Solutions
- Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH)
- Location: Stone Mountain / Atlanta, GA | Hybrid / Field
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed; strong CRH benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Field-based sales engineer role selling reinforced concrete pipe and precast stormwater systems. You’ll influence specs with municipalities and DOTs, support complex projects, and bring civil engineering + sales together.
Entry-Level Sales & Marketing Representative – Tools (Base $55K–$60K)
- Employer: Diablo Tools
- Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to 40%)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonus, company vehicle, full benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Great early-career field sales role with heavy training. You’ll demo cutting tools, run in-store marketing, manage inventory, and travel. Perfect if you’re energetic, love being on your feet, and want a clear sales career track.
AVP Cyber Underwriter – Sales-Focused
- Employer: Mosaic Insurance
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Southeast focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed; “very competitive total rewards”
- Why it’s interesting: Blend cyber underwriting + business development. You’ll price risk, negotiate with brokers, build a sales and marketing plan, and grow Mosaic’s cyber book across the Southeast.
Professional Services Partner Manager – GovTech (OTE ~$170K–$190K)
- Employer: OpenGov Inc.
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $170,000–$190,000 OTE (base + variable)
- Why it’s interesting: Own implementation partner strategy with big SIs (think Deloitte/Accenture) for an AI-powered government ERP platform. High-impact, senior role if you know partnerships, enterprise sales, and govtech.
Customer Marketing Manager – B2B SaaS (Base $95K–$115K)
- Employer: Deskpro
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $95,000–$115,000 base, benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Build customer marketing from scratch—advocacy, case studies, G2 reviews, upsell/cross-sell campaigns. Great for a B2B SaaS marketer who loves storytelling and tying work directly to expansion revenue.
Junior Account Executive – Legal Tech (OTE ~$100K)
- Employer: Pareto USA (for a legal tech client)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $75,000 base + $25,000 commission (uncapped, $100K OTE)
- Why it’s interesting: Early-career full-cycle AE role selling litigation tech to Am Law 100 firms. Includes a paid 12-week Sales Academy, strong earnings upside, and a recession-resistant niche.
Director, Paid Search – Agency Leadership
- Employer: Tombras
- Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid (Tue–Thu in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed; senior agency role with strong benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Lead enterprise paid search, PMax, Demand Gen, and YouTube at an award-winning independent agency. Hands-on “player-coach” role using AI and data to drive performance and mentor a high-level team.
Manager, Account Development – SaaS (OTE up to ~$114K)
- Employer: Samsara
- Location: Remote from Atlanta, GA (US-based, some states excluded)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Annual OTE $84,992–$114,275
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a team of Account Development Reps for a fast-growing IoT company. You’ll coach outbound prospecting, build dashboards, and partner with sales leadership—great step if you’re a top SDR/BDR leader.
(Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same Samsara role; only listed once here.)
Splunk Sales Development Representative I
- Employer: Cisco (Splunk)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (US remote-eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Range varies by state; see posting for details
- Why it’s interesting: Join Cisco’s digital sales org, prospecting into strategic and enterprise accounts for Splunk. Strong place to build tech sales fundamentals—account-based strategy, territory planning, and pipeline management.
Client Relations Account Manager II – Payments (Base up to $115K)
- Employer: Global Payments Inc. / Worldpay
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $75,400–$115,000, full benefits; apply by 11/30/26
- Why it’s interesting: Relationship-heavy account management role with major payments clients. You’ll be the main contact for problem-solving, retention, and upsell across a global enterprise portfolio.
Territory Manager – Medical Device Sales
- Employer: BioTAB Healthcare
- Location: Greater Atlanta, GA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Classic outside healthcare sales role selling pneumatic compression devices. You’ll manage a territory, build clinician relationships, oversee associate reps, and navigate insurance/CMS processes.
Business Banking Relationship Manager – Atlanta Metro
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Atlanta, GA (in-field ~80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed; full BofA benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Own a portfolio of business clients up to $20M revenue, doing consultative sales on lending, treasury, and digital banking. Great if you have B2B or financial services sales and like being out with clients.
Paid Media Coordinator – Multi-Channel Digital
- Employer: GoTo Foods
- Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Early-career paid media role supporting campaigns across social, search, display, and video. You’ll help with trafficking, pacing, reporting, and budget tracking—solid step if you want to grow in performance marketing.
Principal Strategic Solution Engineer – Nonprofits
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Typical base $182,770–$244,510 (higher in select metros) + incentives & equity
- Why it’s interesting: Senior pre-sales / solutions role for large foundations and grantmakers. You’ll lead complex deals, run C-suite workshops, and act as a grantmaking tech SME across Salesforce’s Nonprofit Cloud.
Account Executive (Strategic Growth Manager) – Real Estate
- Employer: Compass
- Location: Marietta / Atlanta, GA | Onsite & field
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $100,000–$110,000 base + $30,000–$60,000 target bonus (uncapped)
- Why it’s interesting: High-impact agent recruiting and growth role across brands like Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s, Corcoran, and Compass. You’ll run a consultative, relationship-driven sales process with top-producing agents.
Senior Surety Client Service Specialist – Sales Support
- Employer: WTW
- Location: Atlanta, GA | Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Not listed; strong WTW benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Senior surety account manager role supporting producers on bond programs. You’ll handle bond requests, underwriter communication, and client meetings—ideal if you know surety and P&C and like client-facing work.
Outside Sales Representative – Foodservice
- Employer: Gordon Food Service
- Location: Atlanta, GA (South of I-20)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Salary + commission + bonuses, 401(k) match above industry norms, car & phone reimbursement
- Why it’s interesting: Territory-based restaurant and foodservice sales with a 125-year-old, family-run distributor. Strong training in your first 90 days and a clear path if you like relationship selling on the road.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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