Atlanta’s security scene is busy right now, with lots of full-time guard roles and steady schedules. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This role focuses on patrolling a residential condo community, watching common areas and parking, and helping residents and guests. Good if you like steady evening shifts and a mix of walking patrols and customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Thur, Fri 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Sat, Sun 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

You’ll manage entry points, check badges, and monitor access using digital tools. Great if you’re comfortable with computers and want a mix of evening and weekend night shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight patrol at a residential community, with regular rounds and report writing. A good pick if you prefer night shifts and a quieter environment while still staying active.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.45/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Daytime patrol at a residential site, checking buildings, parking, and access points. Solid option if you want weekday, daytime hours and lots of resident interaction.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Unarmed patrol at a tech/media/telecom location with lots of employee and visitor contact. Best for someone with at least 1 year of security experience who enjoys customer service and wants higher hourly pay.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.