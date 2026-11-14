Atlanta’s planning scene is busy right now—lots of growth, new projects, and steady city work. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how the city grows and moves.

Employer: Oakley Real Estate Partners (OCP)

Oakley Real Estate Partners (OCP) Location: Atlanta, GA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Field-heavy role finding industrial development sites for a small, fast-moving team. You’ll be driving submarkets, cold calling owners, digging through records, and helping turn raw land into built projects, with base pay plus acquisition fees, bonuses, and investment opportunities tied to deals you help source.

Employer: Alta Planning + Design

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Early-career planning role focused on bike, walk, transit, and trail projects. You’ll do site visits, data analysis, mapping, public outreach, and report writing, with a flexible hybrid schedule, clear salary range in the posting, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness perks).

Employer: City of Atlanta

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,474.94 – $63,342.00

Posting Expires: 12/9/2026

City role focused on street addresses, street and subdivision names, and GIS coordination. You’ll review plats and site plans, manage the address database, resolve conflicts, and be the main contact for address issues, with stable pay, clear duties, and long-term public sector security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to more chances inside the same org.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.