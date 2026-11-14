Atlanta’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—plants, warehouses, and field crews are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm–11:30 pm, Mon–Fri, on-call)

Pay: Around $30/hr DOE + quarterly bonuses + up to $1,500 sign-on bonus

Work on high-cavitation injection molding presses and robots in a modern plant. Great fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience on plastic injection molding equipment and want strong benefits, bonuses, and long-term stability.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing) Location: Pueblo, CO (hiring from Atlanta, relocation available)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Hiring pay up to $36/hr, with higher full range possible

Expert manual and CNC machinists can land a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) with strong pay, profit sharing, and relocation help. Ideal if you’re highly skilled, want autonomy on the floor, and are open to moving for a long-term career role.

Employer: Astro Pak Corporation

Location: Atlanta-based, 80%+ nationwide travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Entry-level friendly, hands-on field service role with heavy travel to high-tech sites (data centers, pharma, aerospace, semiconductor). You’ll get paid training, certifications, and strong benefits while building a niche technical skill set.

Employer: The Coca-Cola Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $50,357 – $61,547/year

Run and troubleshoot automated warehouse and production equipment (fillers, palletizers, conveyors) in a world-class facility. Good for folks with manufacturing/food production experience, a forklift license, and strong mechanical skills.

Employer: The Coca-Cola Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $43,992 – $53,768/year

Hands-on production operator role running multiple machines (fillers, cappers, robots, casing equipment) and doing quality checks. Great if you already have production experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want day-one benefits with a global brand.

Employer: Cleveland Electric Company

Location: Atlanta, GA (job-site based)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Lead the quality program on construction projects for a major specialty contractor. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction management (electrical/commercial preferred) and at least 2 years in QC, who wants to own standards, documentation, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Cleveland Electric Company

Location: Atlanta, GA (field-based)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Front-line crew leader role focused on quality, safety, and daily supervision. Ideal if you have 5+ years in construction/installation, foreman experience, and like being out on active job sites making sure work is done right.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead-level warehouse and inventory role where you’ll receive, pick, and organize parts and help coordinate staff under the hoist. Good match if you have ~5 years warehouse experience, 2+ years in a lead role, and are comfortable with forklifts and Microsoft Office.

Employer: TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (flexible 7:00–8:30 a.m. start)

Hands-on repair and refurbishment work on customer equipment and components in a workshop setting. Great if you like tools, can follow work instructions, and have some background in electronics/mechanical/appliance repair or assembly.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.59/hr

Shift: Tues–Sun, 1:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Overnight package handling role moving and stacking freight in a fast-paced warehouse. No experience or education required—just be able to lift 50 lbs, work on your feet, and pass a drug screen and background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.