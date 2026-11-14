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🏭 Atlanta Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Atlanta’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—plants, warehouses, and field crews are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Equipment Maintenance Technician III – Second Shift
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm–11:30 pm, Mon–Fri, on-call)
- Pay: Around $30/hr DOE + quarterly bonuses + up to $1,500 sign-on bonus
Work on high-cavitation injection molding presses and robots in a modern plant. Great fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience on plastic injection molding equipment and want strong benefits, bonuses, and long-term stability.
Career Opportunities for Skilled Machinists
- Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)
- Location: Pueblo, CO (hiring from Atlanta, relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hiring pay up to $36/hr, with higher full range possible
Expert manual and CNC machinists can land a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) with strong pay, profit sharing, and relocation help. Ideal if you’re highly skilled, want autonomy on the floor, and are open to moving for a long-term career role.
Field Technician (Traveling – Precision Cleaning)
- Employer: Astro Pak Corporation
- Location: Atlanta-based, 80%+ nationwide travel
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus
Entry-level friendly, hands-on field service role with heavy travel to high-tech sites (data centers, pharma, aerospace, semiconductor). You’ll get paid training, certifications, and strong benefits while building a niche technical skill set.
Freestyle Automated Warehouse Operator
- Employer: The Coca-Cola Company
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $50,357 – $61,547/year
Run and troubleshoot automated warehouse and production equipment (fillers, palletizers, conveyors) in a world-class facility. Good for folks with manufacturing/food production experience, a forklift license, and strong mechanical skills.
Production Technician (Freestyle)
- Employer: The Coca-Cola Company
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $43,992 – $53,768/year
Hands-on production operator role running multiple machines (fillers, cappers, robots, casing equipment) and doing quality checks. Great if you already have production experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want day-one benefits with a global brand.
Quality Control Manager
- Employer: Cleveland Electric Company
- Location: Atlanta, GA (job-site based)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Lead the quality program on construction projects for a major specialty contractor. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction management (electrical/commercial preferred) and at least 2 years in QC, who wants to own standards, documentation, and continuous improvement.
Quality Control Foreman
- Employer: Cleveland Electric Company
- Location: Atlanta, GA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Front-line crew leader role focused on quality, safety, and daily supervision. Ideal if you have 5+ years in construction/installation, foreman experience, and like being out on active job sites making sure work is done right.
Warehouse Checker
- Employer: LKQ Corporation
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead-level warehouse and inventory role where you’ll receive, pick, and organize parts and help coordinate staff under the hoist. Good match if you have ~5 years warehouse experience, 2+ years in a lead role, and are comfortable with forklifts and Microsoft Office.
Workshop Technician
- Employer: TVS Supply Chain Solutions
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (flexible 7:00–8:30 a.m. start)
Hands-on repair and refurbishment work on customer equipment and components in a workshop setting. Great if you like tools, can follow work instructions, and have some background in electronics/mechanical/appliance repair or assembly.
Handler Warehouse – Part Time
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.59/hr
- Shift: Tues–Sun, 1:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Overnight package handling role moving and stacking freight in a fast-paced warehouse. No experience or education required—just be able to lift 50 lbs, work on your feet, and pass a drug screen and background check.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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